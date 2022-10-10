Ancora Education's Network Schools Recognized by Accreditation Agency with School of Distinction, Excellence in Student Services, and Graduate of the Year Awards

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three schools in the Ancora Education network of post-secondary schools, a leading workforce solutions provider, were recently honored by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) during the organization's annual Professional Development Conference (PDC) in Reston, VA. The three Ancora schools recognized by ACCSC included South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in McAllen, Texas (STVT-MA) with a prestigious "School of Distinction Award" for going above and beyond in meeting the agency's rigorous accreditation requirements and having a strong track record in providing quality educational programs for its students. Other Ancora schools honored were Berks Technical Institute (BTI) in Wyomissing, PA for "Excellence in Student Services" and a graduate of South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in San Antonio, TX (STVT-SA) with the "Graduate of the Year Award."

"We are thrilled to be honored by ACCSC. These awards are a wonderful way to recognize that what we do matters. We are proud to provide our communities with opportunities to learn a trade that will change their lives and allow for success for them and their families. Our commitment to our students is what drives us," said Bill Nance, CEO of Ancora Education. "Our integrity is what keeps us focused to ensure we exceed our students' needs to help them fulfill their goals for their futures. The awards showcase the level of education our schools provide."

To earn the ACCSC School of Distinction Award, schools like STVT-MA demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation and delivered valuable educational programs for students and graduates. STVT-MA completed the accreditation process without any findings of non-compliance and satisfied all requirements necessary to be in good standing with the Commission – a feat not easily achieved.

"Congratulations to South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-McAllen on being named a 2021 ACCSC School of Distinction," says Michale McComis, Ed., Executive Director of ACCSC, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. "Through this award, ACCSC recognizes the school's hard work and dedication to promoting student excellence and fostering a school community committed to ACCSC best practices and student achievement. Please take pride in this significant achievement."

In addition to STVT-MA's School of Distinction honors, ACCSC recognized two other Ancora Education schools including:

Berks Technical Institute (BTI) in Wyomissing, PA

Excellence in Student Services

BTI was honored for the comprehensive nature of its student services program and the significant and positive contributions it makes to a student's educational experience. BTI's program was also recognized for its support of the school's mission and enhancement of student achievement outcomes.

Recognizing the many distractions and commitment their students face outside the classroom, BTI's student services program re-focused its approach to improve the student experience, create community connection, and meet the students' emotional, physical, and social needs to help them accomplish their educational goals. BTI now offers large-scale campus services from Lunch and Learns, to Student Service Fairs, Mid-Term Reminder Messages, Guest Speakers, Career Closet access and more. Students also now receive personalized advising, tutoring services, and coaching about community resources. Through these activities, students receive extra attention in support of finishing their programs. With the renewed Student Services focus in 2022, BTI has improved student retention each month.

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in San Antonio, TX (STVT-SA)

Graduate of the Year – Johnny Trevino

STVT-SA received the Graduate of the Year award in recognition of Johnny Trevino, a 2015 graduate of STVT-SA's Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration training program. Trevino was honored for his outstanding scholastic achievement, meaningful contribution to his profession and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

Trevino, a military veteran and family man, worked a full-time job while enrolled in STVT's HVAC program in 2014. While there, his accomplishments were many. He received student of the month honors six times during his 10-month training program and was named the 2015 HVAC Valedictorian.

Known for arriving early and staying late after class to ask questions, Trevino was on campus so much that STVT administrators asked him to work in the facilities department through the federal work study program. Following graduation, Johnny got a position with Sears where he worked on refrigerators, ice machines and ACs. He eventually transitioned to the hospitality industry with Hyatt Hotels, where unsurprisingly he earned numerous promotions. Today, Trevino is the Area Project Manager for Hyatt and is responsible for all major facilities projects at both the Hyatt Regency and the Grand Hyatt properties in San Antonio.

About Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business and skilled trades including CDL truck driving and other custom solutions. Ancora Education owns and operates six private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation and offers focused training programs with corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Education network schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT). Workforce solutions are provided by Ancora Training and Ancora Corporate Training. Learn more at www.ancoraeducation.com .

About South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute has five convenient locations across South Texas and offers 11 training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Students receive personalized learning environments with industry-experienced instructors and quick program timelines. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance including guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.stvt.edu .

About Berks Technical Institute

Berks Technical Institute, conveniently located in Wyomissing, PA, offers nine training programs in Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Skilled Trades. Students receive hands-on learning experiences in smaller class settings and additional support beyond program completion. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance, which includes guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.berks.edu .

