Cerapedics Appoints Valeska Schroeder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerapedics Inc., a commercial-stage ortho-biologics company dedicated to enhancing the science of bone repair, announced today that Valeska Schroeder has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective November 1st, while continuing as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Schroeder succeeds Glen Kashuba, who will serve as an advisor to the Company through his new role as an Executive In-Resident at KCK Medtech, an evergreen investment fund, and the lead investor in Cerapedics.

Cerapedics is an ortho-biologics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary small peptide (P-15) technology platform. i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is the only biologic bone graft in orthopedics that incorporates a small peptide as an attachment factor to stimulate the natural bone healing process. This novel mechanism of action is designed to support safer and more predictable bone formation compared to commercially available bone growth factors. (PRNewsfoto/Cerapedics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"During her time as a Cerapedics Director, Valeska has demonstrated leadership ability, clear vision for strategic growth and operational efficiency. We are confident in her ability to guide the Company through its next chapter of growth and deliver enhanced value for stockholders," said Greg Garfield, Senior Managing Director at KCK Medtech, and a member of the Cerapedics Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Glen for his leadership over the past nine years. Throughout his tenure, Glen led Cerapedics through periods of significant technology advancement and commercial growth. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue collaborating with him as an advisor to Cerapedics and the KCK Medtech team."

"I am excited to lead Cerapedics as we advance through the next phase of the company," said Valeska Schroeder. "We look forward to delivering improved bone repair outcomes for patients, doctors, and payers with our innovative P-15 peptide technology that has demonstrated strong clinical performance in a randomized controlled study and has demonstrated cost-effectiveness in cervical fusion. We have treated over 150,000 patients world-wide and we look forward to reaching more patients with investments in our commercial team, completing our fully enrolled lumbar spine study, and identifying new possibilities to positively impact patients' lives."

Valeska Schroeder served as a Managing Director of KCK Medtech since 2016, investing in medical technologies that meet significant clinical needs, and serving on multiple medical technology company boards. Before joining KCK, Valeska held senior roles in product development, program management, and marketing at a variety of medical technology companies. Valeska obtained a BS, MS, and PhD from the University of California at Berkeley in Materials Science and Engineering.

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is a global, commercial-stage ortho-biologics company that aspires to transform the standard of care for bone repair, healing bones faster and at higher rates, without compromising safety, so that patients can live their healthiest lives. Bone grafts, including Cerapedics' products, are used in over four million annual spine, orthopedics, trauma and interventional procedures world-wide. Cerapedics' product, i-FACTOR, is FDA PMA approved for cervical use in the United States. Cerapedics' next-generation product is currently being evaluated for use in lumbar interbody fusion through ASPIRE, a pivotal FDA IDE study, and has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. Cerapedics is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

