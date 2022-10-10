Hormel Foods Appoints Katie Larson as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Katie Larson as senior vice president of human resources. Larson assumes responsibility for leading the global human resources function at the company, bringing more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership at Hormel Foods. Larson will continue the world-class employer philosophy at Hormel Foods, leading business-focused people strategies. Hormel Foods employs more than 20,000 team members around the globe and has been recognized as a World's Best Employer by Forbes.

"For more than 20 years, Katie has been an instrumental driver of human resources strategy and programs at Hormel Foods," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "She has in-depth knowledge of our people and our uncommon culture, deep understanding of the importance of a people-first strategy and an unwavering dedication to our team members who work in our manufacturing facilities globally. Katie demonstrated incredible leadership during the pandemic, with a clear focus on safety first for our global team. Congratulations to Katie on this well-deserved promotion."

Larson most recently served as director of human resources for Hormel Foods, with oversight of the company's global human resources function and human capital strategy. She joined Hormel Foods in 1999 and has held leadership roles in labor and employee relations, human resources services, diversity and inclusion, and organizational development. Prior to joining Hormel Foods, Larson was director of human resources for a public utility and led human resources for a municipality.

Larson received her bachelor's degree in public administration from Winona State University and her master's degree in urban and regional studies from Mankato State University. Larson is active in women's leadership initiatives as well as other community organizations.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

