Roseman University partners with Steinberg Diagnostic to present "Seeing Inside the Human Body: Innovations and Advances in Imaging and Radiology"

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on October 20, Roseman University of Health Sciences will present "Seeing Inside the Human Body: Innovations and Advances in Imaging and Radiology," a deep dive into how advances in radiology are providing early detection of diseases that impact women.

In partnership with Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging and part of Roseman University's monthly Neighborhood Health Series, the free 90-minute presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. at Roseman University's Summerlin campus, located at One Breakthrough Way, Las Vegas, NV 89135. Light dinner will be served.

Presenting is Dr. Aanshu Shah, Steinberg's Director of Women's Imaging. Shah will share how imaging and radiology, including mammography, are among the most effective preventative tools in medicine's arsenal to protect women.

Advance registration is required by visiting speakers.roseman.edu or by calling 702-802-2872.

Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate-level health care professionals that serve, collaborate and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering an Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics residency and Doctor of Dental Medicine program; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy; College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice; and College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. Roseman University of Health Sciences will also offer a Doctor of Medicine through its College of Medicine, once it becomes accredited. More than 7,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah, and across the country. Roseman University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu

Neighborhood Health Series

Each month, Roseman University's Neighborhood Health Series features an expert speaker from Roseman University on a variety of health care topics including navigating Medicare, dealing with common diseases, and coping with an aging parent. Neighborhood Health Series is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

