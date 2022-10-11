10 BRADLEY ATTORNEYS NAMED TO INAUGURAL LAWDRAGON 500 LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 10 of the firm's attorneys have been named to the inaugural guide of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, a list of "the most elite courtroom advocates in the nation."

The Bradley attorneys recognized in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America for 2022, along with their recognized practice areas and office locations, are:

The guide is dedicated to attorneys who excel representing principally corporations and other organizations in litigating claims involving antitrust, securities, financial, M&A, intellectual property and patents, product liability, mass tort, white collar, government investigations, and energy disputes. The honorees were determined through submissions, research of the lawyers' biggest cases, and editorial vetting from a board of the attorneys' peers. Lawdragon is a legal media company that publishes online news and editorial features along with its well-known guides to the nation's leading lawyers.

For a complete list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, visit: https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2022-10-04-lawdragon-500-leading-litigators-in-america

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's more than 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Contact: Vivian Hood

904.220.1915

vhood@jaffepr.com

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #legalawards, #lawyers

View original content:

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP