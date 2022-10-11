Karen and Rob Hale Establish $1M Endowment to NVNA and Hospice

NORWELL, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen and Rob Hale have donated $1 million to NVNA and Hospice through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation . The endowed gift will support offering end-of-life care to families at the Pat Roche Hospice Home regardless of financial limitations.

NVNA and Hospice is the largest independent visiting nurse and hospice non-profit serving the South Shore of Massachusetts. Founded in 1920, NVNA and Hospice promotes the full continuum of home care to its daily census of 750 patients. Recognizing a need for a hospice home to serve a specific and growing demographic, NVNA and Hospice invested in a 12-room residence for patients seeking another place to die when their home was not an option.

"Hospice access is an urgent healthcare priority," commented Karen Hale of Fox Rock Foundation. "The Pat Roche Hospice Home is a powerful resource for the South Shore community, and our family foundation is honored to invest in this mission so that everyone has access to this extraordinary care."

"This is a significant gift from the Hale family and we are profoundly grateful for their confidence in our care," said NVNA and Hospice CEO Renee McInnes. "Our mission as a non-profit is to serve all hospice patients with dignity, and philanthropy is a critical part of that story."

The Foundation's recent gift is part of their $52 million commitment in 2022: $1 million a week for 52 individual non-profits.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund .

About Fox Rock Foundation

Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their businesses, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

The Foundation's current focus is a series of grant partnerships with small and midsized nonprofits making a difference on a variety of causes in New England and beyond. Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite Telecommunications, where Rob is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, FoxRock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales. Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

About NVNA and Hospice

NVNA and Hospice is an independent non-profit providing the full continuum of care – from home health and palliative, to hospice and private pay services – to patients and families in 27 communities on Massachusetts' South Shore. It also owns and operates the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. To learn more, visit www.nvna.org or call (781) 659-2342.

Media contact:

Merideth McNally for NVNA and Hospice 781-749-0077 x110

merideth@hollywoodagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE NVNA and Hospice