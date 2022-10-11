My Digital Money Kicks Off Inaugural National Cryptocurrency Month in October

CryptoIRA company established federal holiday month to gather Web3.0 innovators for virtual conferences and product launches

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoIRA platform My Digital Money (MDM) has officially established October as National Cryptocurrency Month to gather innovative people in the Web3.0 space, educate the public about crypto, and provide companies a virtual "town hall" to announce product launches. In conjunction with the webinars planned throughout October, MDM also announces the addition of Solana and USD Coin (USDC) for trade on their platform.

My Digital Money (PRNewswire)

My Digital Money will kick off National Crypto Month with virtual webinars on Twitter Spaces on otopics like Smart Contract Uses, NFTs for Creatives, The Metaverse, and Funding for Web3 Companies featuring industry leaders like Stephen Meade of MonetaPro, Heather Rae Doyle of CoinQueens, Maverick Bailey of Jetset Token, Jessie Mongeon of Filebase, and Emily Rose Dallara of Web3 and Thrive.

"Our goals for the first year of National Crypto Month are to spotlight people using crypto for humanitarian work, education, and spreading economic opportunities", says My Digital Money President Guy Gotslak . "We plan to expand to in-person conferences and networking events in the future as our global Web3 community grows."

The programming schedule is:

October 12: Intro to National Crypto Month

October 13: Smart Contract Use Cases

October 14: Teaching Crypto to Next Generation

October 17: NFTs for Creatives

October 18: Crypto for Humanitarian Causes

October 21: The Metaverse

October 25: Funding Web3 Companies

October 26: Web3 Marketing

All virtual events are free and open to the public. Register for information here and follow @mydigitalmoney_ on Twitter to attend. National Crypto Month is presented in partnership with RayCo Media and sponsored by StageTimer and Rumble Studios.

My Digital Money

My Digital Money (MDM) enables investors to trade cash for cryptocurrency or convert their existing retirement accounts into Crypto IRAs. The Los Angeles-based company provides new investors with a free Crypto Guide and "play money" accounts for practice trading, along with educational blog posts and informative newsletters. Learn more at www.mydigitalmoney.com

RayCo Media

RayCo Media builds global brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The award-winning, LA-based agency is spearheading the use of mixed-reality solutions for a more prosperous and humanitarian future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net

Rebecca Binny

+1.310.334.9942

rebecca@raycomedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My Digital Money