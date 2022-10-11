New TCL NXTWEAR S Glasses Unveiled on Kickstarter at Early Bird Discount

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, is launching the next generation NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses on Kickstarter. The new glasses will be on sale through the crowdfunding platform from 11th Oct.

$449 RRP for a limited time only, giving consumers around the globe an opportunity to experience high spec, affordable smart glasses. Exclusive available on Kickstarter, the TCL NXTWEAR S campaign runs from 11th Oct to 10th Nov with a 35% Super Early Bird discount off theRRP for a limited time only, giving consumers around the globe an opportunity to experience high spec, affordable smart glasses.

Untether From Fixed Screens

TCL NXTWEAR S upgrades on TCL NXTWAR Air, with a series of features that untether users from fixed screens. The smart wearable glasses offer an expansive viewing environment, equivalent to watching a 140-inch screen four meters away, with dual 1080p Micro OLED displays that provide a private, high-quality screening space. TCL NXTWEAR S transforms mundane tasks, while enhancing leisure activities for gamers and streamers anywhere, anytime.

Cinema-Level Clarity

The immersive sound and display deliver cinema-level clarity. Audio is adjusted to optimize high and low frequency to produce crisp, unimpeded, stable sound, whilst the speaker array is redistributed closer to the ear to improve volume. The impeccably sharp FHD image comes with a 47 pixels-per-degree (PPD) and DCI-P3 producing 90%+ coverage. Combined, the high-quality experience turns an ordinary commute into an epic ride.

Designed with Comfort and Convenience in Mind

NXTWEAR S ships with a myopia frame for near sighted users, which can be fitted with a corrective lenses to match users' individual style and needs. In addition, users can accessorize with two exchangeable lenses. And the bridge over the nose features a cambered surface which is soft to make prolonged wear more comfortable.

The intuitive controls are positioned to make it easy to operate. Volume is adjusted via a wheel on the left temple, while the right temple-dial controls brightness and 2D/3D mode switch. The magnetic pogo-pin connector, positioned to the rear of the right temple, easily connects to smart devices, games consoles and computers. TCL NXTWEAR S is compatible with over 100 Android and Windows devices with a USB-C port. iOS devices are compatible with an adapter.

"We receive incredible feedback from previous generations of the glasses and that plays a significant role in enhancing TCL product development," commented Howie Li, General Manager of TCL Innovative Business Group. "The NXTWEAR S has received some significant upgrades and we're excited to launch on Kickstarter to offer Super Early Bird buyers a discount before it becomes widely available in December."

*Price and availability for general release may vary depending on market and region.

For more information, visit: TCL NXTWEAR S.

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

