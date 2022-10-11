SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS STRIKE OF BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 1.2 KILOMETERS WITH INTERCEPT OF 9.12 G/T GOLD OVER 16.15 METRES

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its Blueberry Contact Zone including intercepts of 11.3 g/t gold over 8.60 metres and 9.12 g/t gold over 16.15 metres. The high-grade mineralized structure has now been drill tested over 1,200 metres in strike and 360 metres in depth. With more than 80% of the results from the 2022 program still to be received and released, the potential for additional expansion of the mineralized system is significant. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free.

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR22-149

289.5 325.5 36.00 1.38 1.25 including 289.5 292.5 3.00 3.39 1.00 and 299 304 5.00 4.57 1.00 and 311.15 316.5 5.35 2.69 2.68 SR22-152

135.55 140.5 4.95 3.33 7.33 and 206 209 3.00 1.40 10.3 SR22-153

147.1 239.05 91.95 1.74 4.71 including 147.1 155.7 8.60 11.3 5.47 and including 151.3 153.2 1.90 50.4 16.4 and 216.5 222.1 5.60 7.75 24.3 SR22-163

35.35 66.9 31.55 2.74 1.52 including 36.8 45.8 9.00 6.97 2.50 and 50.8 56.8 6.00 2.88 1.00 and 132.9 140 7.10 1.95 1.21 and 171.5 173 1.50 2.52 47.00 and 195.95 210.9 14.95 1.48 4.53 including 199.8 204.9 5.10 3.89 3.57 SR22-169

100.8 215.5 114.70 1.58 10.7 including 114.1 145 30.90 5.07 29.6 and including 128 144.15 16.15 9.12 44.3 and including 133 140.8 7.80 15.8 39.6

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "Mapping and bedrock sampling in 2021 indicated that the andesite-siltstone contact that defines the Blueberry Contact Zone continues south underneath the Summit Lakebed, and outcrops hundreds of metres south along the contact from previous drilling. The intersection of high-grade mineralization in hole SR22-169 at the lithological contact illustrates that the gold-bearing Blueberry Contact Zone does not diminish to the south, increasing the known strike length of the system to 1,200 metres. Additional assays are pending on drill holes that could further extend mineralization 350 metres to the south, and initial visuals from the holes are encouraging. Our 2022 program has already demonstrated tremendous success with large step outs on the structure intersecting wide zones of high-grade mineralization. Both the large step-outs and the consistency of drilled intercepts, support the potential a of multi-million ounce deposit at the Blueberry Contact Zone."

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone and plan view illustrating the distribution of the sections. Highlighting the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2022 season and the reported results thus far, grade contour model was created from pre-2022 drilling of the structure. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Current Drill Results

Drill holes SR22-149, 152, 153, and 163 all targeted step outs at least 60 metres from the nearest 2021 drill intercept, many of them exceeding 100 metres. All holes intersected gold mineralization around the andesite-siltstone contact. As currently modelled, the contact is near vertical with an undulating surface, with the exception of the north end of the zone which dips moderately to the west. Many of the holes also intersected additional cross-cutting structures on their way to the primary target.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, illustrating the distribution of the most recent results, and the overall scope of the 2022 drill and the completed 2022 loop electromagnetic geophysical grids. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 meters and its depth to 225 meters. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project. Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

