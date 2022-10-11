Silvus Pushes the Limits of MANET Scalability and Capacity with 559 Node Network Demonstration

StreamCaster Mini 4210 Single Channel Data Radio Featuring MN-MIMO Waveform Aims to Solve the U.S. Army's Tactical Network Objectives by Delivering Battalion Size Flat Network in a Narrowband Channel

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced the successful results of a demonstration featuring a network of 559 StreamCaster MANET radios, where every node generated position location information (PLI) data.

Utilizing the StreamCaster Mini 4210 (SM4210), the Army's Single Channel Data Radio (SCDR) Program of Record (FY'21 and FY'22), Silvus created a rapidly forming, self-adaptive and robust mesh network of 559 radios. Employing Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform featuring enhanced routing algorithms, the mesh network successfully connected hundreds of nodes with high data rate throughput, and bandwidth efficient capacity.

To replicate a real-world scenario, all radios created a single flat network, operating on the same frequency in a single narrowband channel. EUDs attached to each node generated PLI data which was multicast throughout the network (All to All).

"We're proud to help solve the Army's Tactical Network challenges by supporting spectrum efficient Battalion Sized Flat Networks without sacrificing EW resiliency or capacity," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales at Silvus Technologies. "The results of this demonstration are another key indicator that Silvus is pushing the limits, creating a massively scalable MANET Network that can deliver data connectivity to every soldier at the tactical edge."

Additional test results included:

Cursor on Target (CoT) Visibility - measured at multiple time intervals of up to 60 seconds on both 2.5MHz and 5MHz channel bandwidth. Within the first 10 seconds, the network achieved 98% total visibility, at 30 seconds and above, each radio exhibited 100% visibility.

Latency - measured between endpoints in the loaded network, latency of the network averaged less than 45 milliseconds.

Network Capacity – utilizing Silvus' enhanced multicast routing algorithms, PLI data was distributed across the network, consuming less than 35% of total network airtime and allowing for additional network capacity of up to 5.5 Mbps for voice, video, and other IP data.

Visit Silvus Technologies at AUSA Annual (Booth 4013) to learn more about the 559 Node Network Demonstration and ability to create massively scalable mesh networks with StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. Learn more: https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

Phone: 919.623.5577

prenegar@livewiredc.com

Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Phone: 310.479.3333

jimi@silvustechnologies.com

