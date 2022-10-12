$4.9M Luxury Private Retreat in Louisville Suburb Set for October Absolute Auction

To be auctioned on the property site, Truly Absolute to the highest bidder Without Reserve on October 29.

PROSPECT, Ky., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off a luxurious private retreat by the shores of the Ohio River in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky.

No Reserve, Absolute Auction of Stunning Private Retreat in Prospect, Kentucky coming October 29, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The live, No Reserve, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on Saturday, October 29 .

Completed in 2013, this 11,698 square foot stunning property sits on over four acres of land at 8501 Wolf Pen Branch Road in the coveted small city of Prospect, one of Kentucky's wealthiest communities.

This elegant Natural Timber Home features five beautiful bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private in-ground infinity pool and spa, four attached garage spaces, and a two-car detached garage with loft storage. A separate guest house, complete with a kitchen opens to a creek rock patio with an outdoor fireplace.

Additional amenities include natural stone fireplaces which provide the perfect space to relax as the temperature cools down, a media and game room with a full bar for entertaining, and heated floors for the upmost comfort. Enjoy the stunning views of the property with multiple screened-in decks, patio, and porches.

"Located in the city of Prospect, often referred to as 'the Jewel of Kentucky,' this auction is an opportunity not to be missed," said Daniel DeCaro, President and Founder at DeCaro Auctions International. "Bring your best bid on Saturday, October 29th, and don't miss the chance to enjoy the upcoming holidays in this spectacular home."

With proximity to Churchill Downs, Nashville, and Cincinnati, amongst other popular U.S. cities, this retreat is perfect for equestrian lovers, those in the entertainment industry seeking a tranquil escape, athletes who are looking for an off-season property, and families looking for a beautiful new home.

The live, No Reserve, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property are available every Saturday & Sunday until the auction from 1-4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

To schedule a private preview, please call the offices of DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767, or call the on-site DeCaro Property Hosts at 949.422.6599 or 949.246.2223 for an immediate appointment to preview the estate.

About DeCaro Auctions International

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For more details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com

