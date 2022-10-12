CARINGKIND ANNOUNCES CITI BANK'S MANAGING DIRECTOR AND NORTH AMERICAN HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, announced today that Nimesh Udeshi will be joining the organization's Board of Directors.

Nimesh Udeshi is a Managing Director and North America Head of Human Resources for Banking, Capital Markets, and Advisory at Citi. In this capacity, Nimesh is accountable for driving the human capital strategy across multiple functions, including compensation, workforce data analytics, success planning, learning, and leadership development. Nimesh works closely with Senior leadership to foster an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage and retain the best talent. Nimesh has been with Citi for 20+ years and is a graduate of Baruch College.

"Nimesh is interested in program development in assisting families living with Alzheimer's Disease and supports our efforts of DIE where everyone should have access to care," says Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, CaringKind's President and CEO. She is very pleased and excited for Nimesh join their Board.

CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementias, with others who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promotes mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2021, CaringKind has answered 6,100 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, supported 31,500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 83 different support groups facilitated by a trained leader both virtually and in person.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

