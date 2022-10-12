LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 6 RIVER SYSTEMS, AN ECOMM FULFILLMENT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers' solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy's Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.

The integration of 6 River cobots into Legacy's fulfillment operations will enable Legacy Supply Chain to drive new levels of value for their eComm and omni-channel customers by improving service levels and reducing supply chain operational costs. These collaborative robots, called "Chucks", work alongside staff to increase efficiency, accuracy, and improve the overall warehouse worker experience involving picking, put away, counting, sorting and product replenishment job functions. By improving quality, minimizing errors, and enabling more throughput, Legacy is better able to drive value, scalability and growth for their customers.

When asked about their first deployment of 6 River Systems cobots, Legacy President and CEO Mike Glodziak said "Identifying new ways to optimize efficiency in our day-to-day fulfillment operations has been a critical component of our eComm growth strategy. These cobots will work alongside Legacy associates to enhance their daily work experience and streamline the overall fulfillment process. Integrating this sophisticated cobot technology from 6 River Systems will allow us to take our eComm fulfillment network to the next level, and drive better connection between our customers and their end consumer".

For Legacy, utilizing 6 River Systems' automation technologies will boost productivity and shorten estimated fulfillment times for clients. The demand for quicker fulfillment and shipping times is only increasing, and this partnership with 6 River Systems will allow Legacy Supply Chain to continue to stand out against competitors.

For over 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/ .

