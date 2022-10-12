Venator to promote pigment dosing machines at Bauma

Visit Venator at Messe Munich, Germany from October 24- 30, 2022

WYNYARD, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator is returning to Bauma this October where it will highlight its expertise in the manufacture of pigment dosing machines designed specifically for the construction industry and for coloring concrete. Known worldwide for its extensive range of inorganic pigments and functional additives, Venator has also developed a leading portfolio of pigment dosing systems that can be used in conjunction with specialist pigment preparations to transform grey concrete into any shade in the color spectrum.

Visitors to Bauma will be able to see one of Venator's GRANUMAT™ automatic dosing systems up close – the GRANUMAT™ Microsmarty. GRANUMAT™ is a range of modular machines that can be configured to match the manufacturing demands, color complexity and location constraints of concrete production. Capable of storing more than 1,000 color recipes, GRANUMAT™ machines make the production of colored concrete cleaner and more economical, automatically weighing and transporting pigment from bulk storage containers directly into a concrete mixer in a completely enclosed automated batching operation. To work alongside its GRANUMAT™ systems, Venator offers a range of GRANUFIN™ micro granules. These high quality, spray-dried, color pigment granules are virtually dust-free and optimized for stability and dispersibility, enabling ready mix and block paving manufacturers to create streak-free mixtures.

For the ready-mix market, Venator offers the CHAMELEON™ color dosing equipment range. These small but sturdy, PC-operated machines can make the production of colored ready-mix concrete cleaner, more consistent and, in some cases, twice as quick. The CHAMELEON™ is designed to work in conjunction with Venator's Davis Colors™ range – which has been helping to bring architecturally stunning designs to life since 1952. Popular with architects, building specifiers, and construction material manufacturers, the Davis Colors™ range is widely used across North America and Canada.

Alongside its expertise in dosing machines, Venator will also use Bauma to promote its:

HYDROTINT™ liquid pigment slurries – a range of highly concentrated liquid iron oxide pigments available in red, yellow, brown and black for concrete manufacturing

FERROXIDE® pigments – synthetic, non-toxic, red, yellow, orange, brown and black iron oxides for integration into concrete coatings.

Dr. Jörg Zimmer, Head of Application Technology Construction at Venator said: "Whether you are a concrete paving producer looking to achieve an authentic natural look for your building materials, or a ready-mix producer supplying a customer that wants to make a bold color statement, our palette of pigment dosing machines and pigments can deliver what's required. We're excited to be heading back to Bauma after three years. With top of the range color dosing equipment at our disposal; off-the shelf pigment options; plus the ability to develop custom colours for specific projects, we're looking forward to getting face-to-face again with customers and discussing all the very latest concrete color trends."

Visit Venator at Bauma in Hall B1 stand 224 from October 24 – 30, 2022 or alternatively, email the team at: construction_expert@venatorcorp.com

As a responsible global chemical company and a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Venator is actively increasing its sustainability efforts. In August, Venator published its second sustainability report. The document outlines Venator's commitment to enhancing lives and protecting our planet through every aspect of its work – from the products it makes and the manufacturing methods it employs, to its sourcing decisions and supply chain relationships. Click here to read a copy of Venator's second Sustainability Report.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

