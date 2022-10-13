Arçelik launches its new workplace culture initiative "inspire sustainable lives in every home"

ISTANBUL, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, the global household appliances manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new employee culture initiative to bring to life its vision for everyday sustainable living. Developed in collaboration with Arçelik employees, the culture initiative celebrates the vision, common purpose, values, and behaviors shared by across the organization. The initiative kicked off on October 11th with a 24-hour series of inspiring talks and activities.

Toygan Pulat, Chief People Officer, Arçelik (PRNewswire)

Arçelik employees all over the world had the opportunity to take part in competitive activities such as plogging in their communities. By cleaning up their neighborhoods, Arçelik employees demonstrated their commitment to the planet and their unity behind a common purpose. Arçelik employees across over 30 countries participated the plogging activities, which began in İstanbul, where Arçelik headquarters are located, and continued non-stop for 24 hours. At the end of the event, approximately 5000 kilos of garbage were picked up.

Other activities included an ideathon to encourage all employees to brainstorm and share innovative ideas for a sustainable workplace. Hosted as an open forum, the ideathon tapped into the creative and inspiring minds of Arçelik employees. More than 160 people across all Arçelik took part in the ideathon organized in 3 sessions. Employees at all levels put forth their perspective on topics such as better integration of sustainability within the business, and at the workplace. In total, 12 final projects were voted by Arçelik employees and submitted to jury.

These activities, broadcast live on a dedicated platform, enabled employees to tune into different channels and access resources such as academic sessions and culture talks. The plogging participants were also able to share their experience on a centrally managed digital platform, where other users were able to upload content about their thoughts and ideas on sustainability.

Toygan Pulat, Chief People Officer at Arçelik Global, also mentioned, "We started this journey solely to elevate what we already, naturally have and align our organization with rapidly changing trends. What we do here is the foundation of our strategic people and transformation agenda. We kicked off a piece global research to dive deep into the values and behaviors that define our employees and reflect their ideal organization. We have shared a manifesto for our people to sign to symbolise their commitment to playing an active part in our global culture journey. I am proud to see that a great number of our people stepped forward and shared in shouldering the responsibility in shaping Arçelik's future."

Zeynep Özbil, Executive Director, Global Communications at Arçelik Global, said: "Sustainability has become a core aspect for Arçelik Global and has long been a business model for us. With the feedback we received from our employees, we see it has also become an ambition for Arçelik employees. With our colleagues setting sights on contributing to a sustainable future with their individual efforts, we are more than inspired to help facilitate and follow through in and outside the company. 'Inspire sustainable lives in every home' culture initiative will enable us to do just that. We could not be more excited."

With 45,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 30 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). Arçelik, which is among the three largest white goods companies in Europe with its market share (based on volumes), reached a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion Euros in 2021. Arçelik's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 international registered patent applications to date. In 2021, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the 3rd year in a row (based on the results dated November 2021) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by His Majesty King Charles III. Arçelik's vision is "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide."

