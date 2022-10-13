KNOWLEDGE FOCUSED KIDS' APPAREL BRAND LAUNCHES ITS FIRST COLLECTION

WORKING MOTHER OWNED CHILDREN'S CLOTHING BRAND AIMS TO EXPOSE KIDS TO BAR RAISING CONCEPTS THROUGH CASUAL ATTIRE IN ITS FIRST COLLECTION LAUNCH

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids' clothing brand, Starrior, launches its first collection of soft, high-quality, and eco-friendly clothing with thought-provoking, intellectual concepts that elevate and inspire children. Starrior's goals are to level the playing field as related to access to life changing information and to reshape what is possible for kids, no matter their background or environment, through everyday fashion.

The brand's goal is to spark meaningful thought and dialogue in every child that encounters Starrior clothing.

To begin, the collection will consist of t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, hats, and everyday wear in sizes ranging from Newborn to size Youth XL. "The fact that only certain kids are exposed to critical information and sage advice related to topics like responsible real estate ownership, wealth building, and career avenues is a travesty. We want all kids to shoot beyond the stars (to the planets!) by challenging the conventional wisdom and expectations surrounding what they can become. We want kids to develop a lifelong, insatiable appetite for the pursuit of knowledge," says Starrior Co-Founder, Iman Farrior. "We as a society have allowed too many generations of children to slip by without equipping them with the fundamentals that are necessary to excel as adults. Lack of knowledge shouldn't be a reason people get stuck. We're determined to put an end to that with the hope that the messaging on Starrior clothing goes viral beyond our wildest imaginations. One t-shirt with a mind-stimulating message can inform hundreds of kids (and even some adults). There's so much organic power in that."

Starrior is striving to shift the dialogue among kids through messaging that makes an onlooker do a double take. The brand has woven its intentions into the very fabric of its core which is to elevate children while also being kind to our plant. "Though Iman and I are working professionals, a lawyer and doctor, respectively, we are lifelong learners and have therefore over time expanded to become investors, income producing real estate owners, and entrepreneurs," says Starrior Co-Founder, Dr. Tiffany Starks. "Our kids get an earful of knowledge around these topics at home (and probably more than they care to hear), but all kids should at least have that opportunity to learn the basics." The brand's goal is to spark meaningful thought and dialogue in every child that encounters Starrior clothing. "Imagine where we could be as a society if we all had equal access to education and key knowledge at a young age. Imagine that."

Starrior was started by six kids that are family friends with the support and guidance of their moms (who also have day jobs). Starrior is a smart, high quality youth apparel brand that was created to inform young people of important, life-changing principles one design at a time. Starrior's team of future mathematicians, scientists, inventors, actors, investors, and creators, all under the age of 11 years old, have absorbed knowledge on these important topics through everyday family discussions. Nothing gives them more joy than seeing other kids wearing their designs; their moms are of course especially excited about the dialogue being sparked.

Starrior donates 10% of its annual profits to organizations it loves. To whom much is given, much is expected. Starrior is up for the challenge.

