NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on November 8, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results will be released Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2023 Q2 Earnings Call

November 8, 2022

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Conference dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com



