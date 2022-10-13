A perfect first compact camera with a fast wide-angle lens and many of the advanced camera technology known to Sony's ZV cameras

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sony Electronics Inc. announced the newest addition to its popular ZV lineup – the ZV-1F compact vlog camera. The ZV-1F is designed for content creators stepping up to a compact camera that packs advanced video and still capabilities with easy-to-use features, advanced connectivity, and a focus on sustainability.

Sony Electronics Expands Vlogging Line-Up with New ZV-1F Camera

"We're thrilled to add the new ZV-1F to our very popular ZV camera lineup," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "With the rise of vertical video and new platforms that make it easier than ever to become a content creator, the ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with easy-to-use features and wireless sharing. This is the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality."

High-Quality Stills, Video, and Audio

The ZV-1F was designed for vloggers and content creators to capture high-quality content in a compact form factor. These features and technologies include:

Ultra-wide 20mm i F2.0 prime lens, perfect for selfie-style recording

Background bokeh in both stills and video to make the subject easily stand out

Compact and lightweight, weighing approximately 8.1 ounces ii (229 grams)

Face Priority AE (auto exposure) that automatically adjusts the brightness based on the subject's face, even in situations with large changes in lighting.

High precision focusing and Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals iii , with touchscreen operation

Directional 3-Capsule Mic and wind screen provide clear voice recording and reduced background noise in windy or loud conditions

Steady and smooth footage with Active Mode iv image stabilization

S&Q modev to shoot in both slow motion at 5x slower speedvi and quick motion at 60x fastervii hyperlapse speed

Designed for Easy Content Creation

The ZV-1F was developed for content creators of all levels, including those who may be stepping up to a compact camera for the first time. The camera is designed with a handful of features for easy content creation and streamlined editing, including:

Vari-Angle LCD touch screen to easily change features and settings, including zoom viii

Background Defocus Function to quickly blur the background, even while recording video

Product Showcase Setting to automatically and seamlessly shift focus between a face and products

Self-timer ix for both stills and video

Recording lamp and red frame on the screen to indicate when recording has started and stopped

Ten preset Creative Look options to automatically add a specific look

'Soft Skin Effect' feature to add skin smoothing options as desired

Compatible with the GP-VPT2BT x Shooting Grip/tripod with Wireless Bluetooth™ control

Accessory shoe xi to easily attach an external microphone

Remote camera control capabilities and simple file transfer for sharing to popular social media platforms with Sony's new Imaging Edge Mobile Plus™ xii smartphone application

Shot Mark xiii to efficiently reference key clips or cut out and transfer specific 15, 30, or 60 second xiv marked clips to their smartphone and post directly to social without editing.

HhHigh-quality live-streaming device or web camera, with appropriate video streaming, conference application or similar software, when connected to a computer or smartphone via USBxv

Supporting a Sustainable Future

The ZV-1F was designed with features and technology for sustainable future in mind. Recycled materialsxvi including SORPLAS™ are used in both the camera body and bundled accessories like the newly-developed wind screenxvii that have been adapted to maintain performance. Plant-based non-woven fabrics are used for product bags to reduce disposable plastic packaging.

Pricing and Availability

The new ZV-1F will be available in late October for approximately $500 USD and $650 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new ZV-1F can be viewed HERE.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new ZV-1F and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news . for more information.

"SORPLAS" is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation. "SORPLAS" is a sustainable flame-retardant plastic developed and provided by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

Notes:

i 35mm format equivalent

ii Not including battery and memory card

iii Still images only. Does not work with all types of animal

iv Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording frame rate is 120 (100) p for normal movies and frame rate is 120 (100) fps for S&Q.

v The recording format in S&Q mode is XAVC S HD. Sound recording is not possible. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC card is required. UHS speed class 3 or higher is required for 100 Mbps recording.

vi S&Q mode recording at 120 fps (frame rate) 24p (recording frame rate).

vii S&Q mode recording at 1 fps (frame rate) 60p (recording frame rate).

viii Users can select from zooms of 1.0/1.5/2.0/4.0x to quickly change the angle of view. In FHD, zooms of 1.5x and 2.0x use Clear Image Zoom and 4.0x uses digital zoom; in 4K, 1.5x uses Clear Image Zoom and 2.0x and 4.0x use digital zoom.

ix Not available when shooting movie in still image mode by pressing MOVIE button.

x Sold separately

xi Since this model's accessory shoe does not have electronic contacts, it does not support operation of an external flash, audio input, etc

xii Please use Imaging Edge Mobile Plus Ver. 1.0 or later. The Imaging Edge Mobile Plus app can be downloaded at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

xiii Two types of shot marks: Shot Mark1 and Shot Mark2

xiv Depending on where the shot mark is added, the length of the cut-out video may be shorter than the set length.

xv When streaming via USB, the resolution is 1280 x 720 and the frame rate is 30 fps. To use this function, the OS on the PC or smartphone side must support UVC/UAC. When connecting to a mobile device equipped with a USB Type-C(R) port, please use a commercially available USB cable or terminal conversion adapter.

xvi Recycled materials may not be available, depending on the time of production.

xvii The wind screen fibres are made exclusively from recycled polyester. Recycled polyester may not be available, depending on the time of production

