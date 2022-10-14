INTRODUCING MYKIREI BY KAO® EASY-SPRAY LAUNDRY DETERGENT: The No Mess / No Measure, Sustainably Sourced CleaningSolution

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission of creating products that make our lives easier and the world around us more beautiful, the MyKirei by KAO brand introduces its new Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent, the no-mess, no-measure, sustainably sourced solution for clean clothes and household linens. A compact, refillable alternative to heavy, space-hogging bottles, it helps take the work out of housework.

(PRNewswire)

The MyKirei by KAO brand is capitalizing on the success it has garnered with such personal care hit launches as its Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash and is now pushing into the home category with the new Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent. Continuing its commitment to promoting a beautiful life of balance, cleanliness, simplicity, and sustainability, the MyKirei by KAO brand is driving innovation and finding fresh solutions to everyday needs.

The Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent is formulated with breakthrough Bio-IOS, the proprietary plant-based surfactant derived from palm remnants and completely phosphate-free. It preserves and protects clothes with a super-concentrated formula that delivers heavy-duty cleaning and odor-eliminating power that is safe for sensitive skin.

As powerful as it is, Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent requires just a single cold-water rinse, a major energy-saver. And the MyKirei by KAO brand's "Bottle for Life" refill system reduces plastic by a hefty 90 percent.

Lightweight and liftable, the bulk-free bottle is half the weight of the leading liquid detergent and lends itself to one-hand dispensing. A clean, fresh, breezy fragrance naturally makes life more beautiful.

Price & Availability: Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent, 12.8 fl oz, $10.99; 28.8 fl oz eco-pouch refill, $19.99 on Amazon and MyKirei.com

About MyKirei by KAO: Launched in April 2020, MyKirei by KAO is a personal care line founded on the Japanese philosophy that caring for ourselves, our society, and the world around us makes life more beautiful. Innovations include biodegradable, plant-based formulas incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like Yuzu Fruit and Rice Water and revolutionary packaging that brings less plastic into your home. The 12-item personal care line includes Nourishing Shampoo with Tsubaki and Rice Water, Nourishing Conditioner with Tsubaki and Rice Water, Nourishing Hand Wash with Yuzu and Rice Water, Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash, Pampering Yuzu Foam Body Wash, Paw Print Foam Hand Wash, and now Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent. Refills are available for all items.

About Kao USA Inc.: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Jergens® and Curel® hand and body lotions; Biore® facial care; John Frieda® and Wakati® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell, KMS, and Oribe professional hair care, and Molton Brown products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT TRACTENBERG & CO.

LAUREN DONNER | ldonner@tractenberg.com

Image provided by Kao USA (PRNewsfoto/Kao USA, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyKirei by KAO