Tint World® Recognized as a Top 500 Brand by Franchise Times

Sales and unit growth propel National Automotive Styling franchise to rank among the 500 biggest U.S.-based franchises of 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the prestigious Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises list of the largest U.S.-based franchises.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the prestigious Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises list of the largest U.S.-based franchises. (PRNewswire)

With annual growth of 27.9% in sales and 5.9% annual unit growth, Tint World® ranks 398 in the Top 500 Franchises list.

"Being part of the Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises showcases Tint World®'s powerful growth strategy and our commitment to supporting the success of our franchisees," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our proven model ensures franchise owners have all the tools they need to be the outstanding provider of automotive aftermarket services and products in their markets. That's what drives our growth and helps us stand out in our industry."

The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels. Combined overall growth of 20.5% for the Top 500 resulted in a record sales total of $769 billion.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

About the Franchise Times Top 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-500-2022.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

Media Contact :

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

Franchise Times Contact:

Laura Michaels

Editor in chief

Franchise Times

lmichaels@franchisetimes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tint World