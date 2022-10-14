A trip to China's 'common prosperity' laboratory

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Anren is a small association of hamlets in Jiande, Zhejiang province that may have big implications for the future of the country as a pilot zone for common prosperity.

It was established in June 2021, about a month after the central government designated Zhejiang as an experimental zone for common prosperity, which is a plan to reduce inequalities throughout the country.

It consists of the eponymous Anren village and five other less well-off nearby villages. All six settlements share resources and develop jointly. They have consolidated their 250 hectares of land to enable comprehensive planning and development, forming an integrated association of hamlets known as a lianheti in Chinese.

As one of its initiatives to distribute wealth more equitably, the lianheti has built such public facilities as a senior care center with equal access to all residents. Retirees ages 60 to 89 pay no more than 5 yuan for each meal at the center, and people older than 90 dine for free. The canteen is partly funded by regular donations from local enterprises and charitable villagers.

Anren lianheti offers a vivid specimen of what China is working to build since it has eliminated extreme poverty.

