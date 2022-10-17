Exoprise Extends the Service Watch Platform to Optimize the Digital Employee Experience

The secret to enterprise success is about driving digital business acceleration. With a new unified communication as a service (UCaaS) experience-based solution, Exoprise is at the forefront of improving workplace productivity and increasing employee retention.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced that its Service Watch release enables CIOs and IT executives to successfully transform their organization into a distributed and hybrid work model. Today's CIOs co-own the Digital Employee Experience with IT and need contextual UCaaS insights to build their business for long-term success.

Exoprise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exoprise) (PRNewswire)

With companies increasingly relying on a holistic digital experience, there is strong demand for unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) tools to stay connected effortlessly and drive operational efficiencies wherever people work. According to Gartner, 74% of the new unified communication licenses purchased by organizations will be cloud-based by 2024, up from 48% in 2019. The analyst firm also published a report on doubling the market share of unified communication from 17% in 2018 to 35% in 2023. In addition, 75% of remote office workers use between three and nine UCaaS platforms (Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, RingCentral, Zoom, and more).

The massive growth and proliferation of UCaaS tools exists because companies are still testing different solutions to find out what works best for the business. Often, there is a need to accommodate partners, customers, and external stakeholders who use different UCaaS tools for team meetings. In some cases, the adoption relates to individual user preferences, browser or device interoperability, or specific features supported for video conferencing or one-on-one conversations.

A mix-and-match approach may be required, but it increases complexity for IT teams when they struggle to achieve consistent network visibility into UCaaS performance. Often, technology teams are unable to pinpoint the root cause of problems when critical audio and video communications services such as Teams or Zoom falter and knowledge workers who rely on these services have a poor experience. Hybrid and remote workplaces exacerbate these problems and present network teams with challenges in diagnosing and effectively resolving problems in time.

"CIOs and IT departments are under increasing pressure to provide reliable UCaaS services to their remote employees. To close visibility gaps for each user on each network, vendor-neutral performance analytics requires multiple touchpoints," said Exoprise VP of Sales, Mark Yohai. "Other monitoring solutions face shortcomings in identifying and locating the source of UCaaS problems under different workplace scenarios. Only Exoprise – Real User Monitoring (RUM) + Robots (Synthetics) – DEM technology provides deep network intelligence into any UCaaS application of choice to supercharge enterprise communications and make the workplace productive."

Exoprise helps corporate CIOs and business leaders leverage modern technologies, deliver enterprise IT clarity, and take immediate action to accelerate digital businesses.

Proactively Improving the Digital Employee Experience

Creating a Future of Work Strategy

Enhancing Digital Business Performance

Enabling Better UCaaS Service Delivery

Making Hybrid Meetings Effective

"Exoprise has bridged our ability to monitor cloud-based solutions since our migration to Microsoft 365 and Teams. Early on, we had several challenges around Skype and Teams, and we saw Exoprise as a great value in managing our end-user digital experience," said Kevin Santos, Senior Director of IT, BCD Travel.

Join our upcoming Microsoft Teams Monitoring webinar and hear from Exoprise Experts

- Real-Time, Hop-By-Hop Microsoft Teams Insight, How We Do it Title

When - Nov 8 , Tuesday, 11 am EST

Read more about the important and unique combination of RUM + Robots in our latest whitepaper and ensure the best digital employee experience for UCaaS apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex.

Additional Resources

About Exoprise

Exoprise enables IT teams to effectively deploy and manage its monitoring solution and mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back with synthetic monitoring. Service Watch provides location-independent end-user experience insights for SaaS and third-party web applications with real user monitoring. By leveraging proactive network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd-sourcing data analytics, organizations now have visibility, speed, and agility to assure the best cloud service performance easily. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com, on Twitter @exoprise, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sid Kumar

Director of Product Marketing at Exoprise

+1 781.209.5653

info@exoprise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exoprise