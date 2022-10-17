Flowcode Announces Real-Time Consumer, Geo-Location, and Attribution Analytics for 95% of the U.S. TV Market

Flowcode's TV conversions rival the Internet

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowcode, the direct to consumer company™, building direct connections for brands and consumers, is announcing the launch of their industry-changing data and design TV tool within the FlowcodeTV platform, making Flowcode the only technology provider to offer real-time analytics, geo-location data and attribution across screens. The first-of-its-kind TV product also includes a patented video editing tool, giving brand and media partners the ability to embed Flowcode-enabled content with code animations and graphics to instantly connect with viewers in a dynamic way that has never been done before. Because of Flowcode's custom-designed, privacy compliant, code activations, viewers are 2.5X more likely to scan a Flowcode over a generic QR code on TV.*

"At Flowcode, we believe TV is one of the most undervalued, yet one of the most powerful platforms to connect brands and fans, which is why we created two-way TV. Millions of people around the world watch TV, from local to live to sports, and want to create a direct way to interact with the content and advertising they are viewing. Flowcode creates an unprecedented, seamless interaction for viewers and a measurable connection point for brands. We are fortunate to have incredible partners helping us reimagine the future of interactive and shoppable TV," said Meghan Glenn, who leads media at Flowcode.

Broadcasters, brands and agencies all have turned to Flowcode to power omnichannel experiences across screens and platforms to drive conversions and attribution. One of America's leading appliance companies ran a Flowcode-enabled CTV campaign across 6 different providers and saw a 15% conversion rate after just one week, generating nearly $500K in ROI. In addition, Sinclair Cares, which supports various community and charitable endeavors through Sinclair Broadcasting Group's media platforms has seen 3X the scan volume from similar initiatives run last year due to Flowcode. In just two weeks, Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief raised over $165,000 directly through Flowcode.

"Through Flowcode's QR codes we have found an additional way to inform our viewers and when used as part of our Sinclair Cares charitable campaigns, we are able to mobilize fundraising and add an additional element for outreach," said Dana Feldman, SVP Marketing & Promotions, Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

Through partnerships and distribution, Flowcode reaches 95% of the national TV market.** According to Flowcode's internal data, nearly 40% of adults in the U.S. have scanned a QR code on TV in the last 30 days and consumers are 2X more likely to scan a QR code than type in a URL from a TV ad and 3X more likely to scan than to call a 1-800 number from their TV. The number of U.S. smartphone users scanning a QR code will grow from 83.4M this year to 99.5M in 2025 according to eMarketer. To learn more about how to make TV clickable, shoppable and measurable with Flowcode, visit Flowcode.com/TV .

