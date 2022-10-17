NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, in partnership with Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC, announces an offer deadline of November 17, 2022, for the sale of this 108,756± total square foot, turnkey hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) processing facility at 717 East Industrial Boulevard in Pueblo West, Colo.

HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TURNKEY HEMP, CBD AND COLD STORAGE PROCESSING FACILITY IN PUEBLO WEST, COLORADO (PRNewswire)

Situated on a 6.2-acre parcel, the site is located minutes from Colorado's I-25 corridor, providing easy access to Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as strong distribution coverage throughout the Mountain West region. Built in 2004 and renovated in 2019/2020, this state-of-the-art CBD extraction and purification facility was formerly occupied by Folium Biosciences, an international hemp processing company. A significant 62% of the facility, or 67,428 square feet, is dedicated cold storage space, with 43,828 square feet usable for deep freezing. As the COVID-19 pandemic prevented operations from ever beginning, the facility is essentially brand new and has been meticulously maintained to date. All machinery and equipment is new, with certain components custom designed by Netherlands-based FeyeCon, a provider specializing in carbon dioxide supercritical technology. The facility's current layout is suitable for continued use as a ready-to-use hemp processing facility or can be potentially adapted for other types of food and chemical extraction/processing. The facility is FDA-registered and has the capacity to produce up to 15,000 kilos of oil per month for both full and broad-spectrum CBD products. This property features expansive storage space with ceiling heights up to 47 feet, premium office space with an industrial kitchen, mezzanine catwalks, a conference room, executive offices and an employee cafeteria.

The Pueblo, Colorado area gets an estimated 300 days of sunshine and is known as a prominent cannabis-growing region. Pueblo's strong community provides economic support for the cultivation, production and sale of cannabis, CBD and hemp products. Located in a "County Enterprise Zone," Pueblo's large farming community and established network of organizations offer several advantages and resources to both new and expanding companies.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This sale represents an outstanding opportunity as a turnkey hemp and CBD processing or conversion to food processing while capitalizing on an enterprise zone location. This facility presents a great option for extractors/producers looking to expand or relocate with a full inventory of custom, state-of-the art equipment that has the capability to supply enough CBD oil to meet the increasingly exorbitant market demands, which are estimated to rise at a growth rate of 27.8% by 2029, according to Bloomberg."

Madura added, "Alternatively, the facility offers significant freezer and cold storage space, which has seen a huge uptick in demand following the seismic change in e-commerce grocery sales as a result of the global pandemic. With record high occupancy rates for cold storage facilities nationally, developers cannot build these types of facilities fast enough. Combine that with rising interest rates, labor and material costs, and this building is truly a diamond in the rough!"

To schedule on-site tours, please contact Chet Evans at (847) 418-2702 or cevans@hilcoglobal.com or Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or smadura@hilcoglobal.com. For more information specifically related to the machinery and equipment, please contact Eric Weiler at (312) 515-0253 or ericw@newmillcapital.com.

For further information on the property, sale process and bidding procedures or to access due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate