2022 GAUGE Report Highlights How GovCon Workplaces and Workforces Have Changed in Past Year

DULLES, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons) and CohnReznick LLP, today released their annual Gauge Report – the thought-provoking report highlighting the top business challenges and strategies for GovCons. This year, workplace and workforce issues headline the report, as the upheaval of the pandemic forces leaders to reshape their workforce to meet growing market demands.

Surprisingly, workforce and workplace issues top even uncertain economic times as the primary business challenge for GovCons. Twenty-one percent of companies indicated they have made significant changes in hiring and retention, with 18% saying changes have come with mixed results. Nearly 70% of companies are offering full-time or hybrid work-from-home arrangements. Yet, amid these workplace shifts, 68% of GovCon business leaders cite optimism about the current economic environment.

"Allocations for federally funded work are at an all-time high, meaning GovCons have reason to be upbeat about their own economic stability, but resources to service government contracts are more scarce, and that conundrum has leapt to the top of the list of what keeps business leaders up at night," said Rich Wilkinson, Senior Director of GovCon Industry Marketing for Unanet. "This offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine the government contracting industry workplace and workforce. Everything from who, how, when, and where is on the table for change in a way like never before."

The GAUGE report digs into a variety of business challenges among GovCons, including many new workforce challenges, such as how to manage the complexities of taxation when workers are in multiple states, benefit strategies, labor shortages, and how to use technology to improve efficiency.

"This year's GAUGE Report is dedicated to shedding light on the workplace through helpful benchmark and comparison data, including talent needs, skills composition, costs, strategy and policies, and challenges," said Christine Williamson, CPA, PMP Partner, CohnReznick. "With over 1,170 respondents, the report is vast and engaging, while also offering some solutions to solve workplace challenges, like streamlined IT. What ultimately comes through is the GovCon industry's interest in re-imagining the how we work so they can win more business, service it with adequate and efficient staff, and offer a positive experience to employees."

To download the 2022 GAUGE Report, please visit https://hubs.ly/Q01pP2050.

