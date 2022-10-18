Mallinckrodt to Report Earnings Results for Third Quarter 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKPF), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 earnings results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Mallinckrodt logo (PRNewswire)

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed as follows:

Live Call Participant Registration (including dial-in): https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf21622d19b2541d683e118c8be5a33c2



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqe6ixxi Audio Only Webcast Link (live and replay):

Mallinckrodt website: At thewebsite: https://ir.mallinckrodt.com/

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Daniel Speciale

Global Corporate Controller & Chief Investor Relations Officer

314-654-3638

daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Derek Belz

Vice President, Investor Relations

314-654-3950

derek.belz@mnk.com

Media

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc