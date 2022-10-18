Nextworld® and Demand Driven Technologies announce launch of the Intuiflow Integration to provide the latest in Demand Driven Planning

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextworld® and Demand Driven Technologies, a leading provider of Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP), announced the launch of their integrated solutions.

The integration between Nextworld ERP and Intuiflow by Demand Driven Technologies brings together the latest functional and technical innovations in a seamless experience for manufacturing companies to manage their supply chains. The Intuiflow integration is API-based; it allows customers to configure the Intuiflow system as needed right from Nextworld's Enterprise Resource Platform.

Erik Bush, CEO of Demand Driven Technologies, commented, "So many companies today are running ERP code that was developed several decades ago, and therefore, face age-old impediments to innovation. Nextworld is the only cloud-based company to be truly innovating in this space from the ground up." Erik continues, "Nextworld delivers best-in-class applications built on a no-code platform. This allows their users to customize without penalty, adopt latest advances in technology, and as a result, gain true business agility."

Ten years ago, Demand Driven Technologies launched the world's first demand driven supply chain solution, a game-changing methodology that promotes the smooth flow of materials through even the most complex global supply chains.

"Business agility is paramount in today's supply chain environments," says Mark Goode, President of Nextworld. "Demand Driven Technologies brings an unprecedented level of agility to DDMRP solutions. Our shared commitment is to bring next-generation, integrated MRP solutions to our manufacturing customers."

About Nextworld®

Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern ERP built on an enterprise, no-code platform. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what's next®.

About Demand Driven Technologies®

Demand Driven Technologies was founded in 2011 to help manufacturing and distribution companies build more responsive operations. Intuiflow, our Demand Driven supply chain solution — the world's first — continues to set an industry standard for reliability and performance. With end-to-end supply chain planning, management, and execution capabilities, it fuses disruptive demand driven methods and AI/ML to bring agility and resiliency to complex global operations. From strategy to the shop floor.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, we serve over 130 of the world's most respected leaders in automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer goods, and more.

