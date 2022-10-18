NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services

Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the United Kingdom

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP's commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"Bentley Insurance Services has a longstanding presence in Staffordshire, a great reputation, strong leadership and well-earned trust in the region, making them a perfect partner for NFP," said John Paul Allcock, UK and Ireland managing director at NFP. "We are proud to welcome Bentley, a broker that embodies our ethos, to our growing global group."

This acquisition aligns with NFP's growth strategy and brings another respected, service-orientated broker to NFP's UK operations. With this deal, NFP grows its roster of exceptionally skilled brokers, furthering its commitment to bringing bespoke risk management solutions to more businesses and individuals across the UK.

"The last two years have been particularly challenging for organisations and consumers alike, and their insurance needs have evolved," said Allcock. "This partnership allows us to offer services to businesses in the Midlands that more effectively meet the challenges our clients face today."

Bentley will maintain its local office presence in Staffordshire, and all existing Bentley customers will continue to be advised and managed by their current broker in the same way they always have. Through NFP, clients will also have full access to enhanced products and a broader range of solutions designed for their specific needs.

"We're excited to join the NFP family and collaborate with colleagues that share our commitment to providing client-centric solutions and maintaining a people-first work culture," said Rostron. "This incredible opportunity also allows us to offer our clients access to NFP's broad network of integrated insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement solutions."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About Bentley Insurance Services

Bentley Insurance Services is one of the largest independent insurance intermediaries in Staffordshire and has been dealing with personal and commercial insurances since 1922.

We specialise in providing bespoke insurance solutions for private cars (including high performance and high value vehicles, household insurance, commercial insurance, industrial insurance, self-employed tradespeople and liability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.