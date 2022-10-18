Quantix Acquires G&W Tanks

Acquisition Establishes Quantix's ISO Tank Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of G&W Tanks ("G&W" or the "Company"). G&W is a provider of ISO tank transportation, as well as ISO tank repair, ISO tank storage depot, wash and loading services. ISO tanks are built for transporting bulk liquids.

With locations in Charleston, S.C. and Savannah, Ga., G&W reinforces Quantix's presence in the Southeast by building upon its ISO tank transportation, ISO tank maintenance, and logistics services in the region. G&W represents Quantix's latest in a series of acquisitions that strengthen the Quantix fleet of specialized assets.

"G&W is a terrific addition to the Quantix family of companies, and we congratulate owners Tom Oppold and Tracy Earp on the strong business they have built," stated Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "The Company's culture aligns well with the Quantix approach to customer service and and our vision for continued expansion, including aggressive growth of the ISO tank container market which holds tremendous opportunity for our business."

"G&W Tanks has meant a great deal to me and Tracy over these past ten years, and we know that the Company will be in great hands with Quantix," said Tom Oppold, President and CEO of G&W Tanks. "Quantix embodies everything that we want for the future of G&W Tanks, and we look forward to the next chapter of G&W's story."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point, commented, "Strengthening our Southeast presence and ISO tank offerings are key steps within the Quantix value creation plan. Tom, Tracy, and their team have created an outstanding operation, and this combination comes with great upside for Quantix, G&W, and our collective customers and employees."

Formerly known as A&R Logistics, Wind Point acquired Quantix in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

G&W represents the eighth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, American Trailer Rental Group, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, and D&H United.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022.

Learn more at www.windpointpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Quantix