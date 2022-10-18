Shapiro + Raj Ranked Number 1 Strategic Consultancy

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest independent minority-owned Future-Forward Insights Consultancy, is ranked as the #1 Strategic Consultancy according to Greenbook's 2022 Global GRIT report. After ranking #6 in the prior two years, it has taken the top spot this year ahead of much larger firms in the space.

Shapiro+Raj has been purposefully built to disrupt the research and consultancy industry by integrating innovative insights and analytics with cutting-edge brand marketing and commercial strategy capabilities. Our next-gen, tech-empowered methodologies deliver agility and responsiveness that amplify insights both latitudinally and longitudinally.

"When I started Shapiro+Raj eight years ago, my vision was to create the best insights and inspiration company in the world. This recognition in GRIT, as the top-ranked strategic consultancy, truly validates our model, approach, and impact. To be recognized ahead of distinguished legacy leaders, is a true testament to the transformative outcomes we've delivered for our clients and validates the $100+ Billion dollars of equity value we've created," said Zain Raj, CEO + Chairman.

In addition to the #1 rank in the strategic consultancy category, Shapiro+Raj also placed as the 21st most innovative research agency, for the fifth year in a row. The company's unique and patent pending Techmanity™ approach helps companies find growth in new and distinctive ways. Its social scientists, data analysts, brand strategists, and creative ideators, help clients shape, not just respond, to the future.

"Scoring the top spot as the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy is a huge win for our firm. This reflects the business impact we have helped our clients deliver. Our unique and custom-tailored approach in helping clients identify needs and deliver winning solutions is the difference," said Cindy Tran, President.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is a top-10 independent Future-Forward Insights Consultancy in North America. The company has been built to help clients spark transformative outcomes for their brands and business.

Shapiro+Raj has integrated behavioral science principles with behavioral economics capabilities and extensive brand marketing experience to creatively connect the dots between what consumers and customers think, feel, say, and do. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com/.

