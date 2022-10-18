Texas Attorneys at Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Selection Among Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned selections on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America list published by Lawdragon Inc.

The three Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys are included in the exclusive listing based on their years of work for clients in intellectual property litigation with a focus on patents. Mr. Caldwell also is recognized for his expertise in commercial litigation.

Since the firm was founded in 2013, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has successfully represented companies and individuals in winning some of the largest verdicts and judgments in U.S. history while also negotiating successful settlements involving various high-stakes business disputes and intellectual property trials. Those include, among others.

Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, Mr. Curry, and several more attorneys from Caldwell Cassady & Curry recently earned spots on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list, the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and the 2022 Chambers USA rankings.

Individually, Mr. Caldwell earned the title of 2023 Dallas/Fort Worth Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation from the publishers of Best Lawyers. Mr. Curry earned Board Certification in Patent Litigation from the prestigious National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry