THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF) ANNOUNCES CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR 2022-2023 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS

Three-Tiered Competition is Acknowledged to be the Largest and Most Representative Industry Competition

Local Tier Entries Open Today

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the "Unifying Voice for Advertising," announced today the launch of the local tier of the 2022-2023 American Advertising Awards. The three-tiered competition is widely recognized as the largest and most representative industry competition and is often a lens offering insights to work that may also perform well in other high profile creative awards shows.

The American Advertising Awards recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising

Beginning today, local entrants can compete to receive an ADDY Award – recognition as the very best work in their respective markets. Winners from the 120 local tier competitions advance to the second, District Level. Those District winners then advance to the final stage, with national winners announced at the American Advertising Awards National Gala, to be held in St. Louis, MO on June 2, 2023.

Last year, more than 25,000 entries were received, with an elite 68 receiving a National Gold ADDY Award. Best of Show went to BooneOakley and StarMed for the "Don't Get Vaccinated" outdoor campaign for Wilmore Funeral Home.

"The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising," said Dawn Reeves, EVP, Club Services, Membership & Programs at AAF, adding, "Entering the American Advertising Awards supports the entire advertising industry as proceeds are used to enhance advertising through public service, internships, advocacy groups, advertising education and consumer awareness."

To learn more about how to enter the local tier of the American Advertising Awards, go to: https://www.aaf.org/Public/Public/Events/American-Advertising-Awards/Competitions.aspx

ABOUT AAF



Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 150+ local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 140 college chapters with 4,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and AdCamp for high school students. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn ( https://aaf.org ).

