BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger low-code application platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce the Company's upcoming conference schedule for the calendar fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company will be participating in the following conferences to give an investor presentation and meet with a variety of retail, institutional, and family office investors. If available, interested investors who wish to schedule a meeting with Company management should register and request a meeting through the link provided.

October 25 – 27, 2022: The LD Micro Main Event XV; Los Angeles, California – Taking place at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California, CEO Andy Duncan and CFO Charlie Glavin will be meeting 1-on-1 with investors as well as giving a live presentation at 11AM PST on Tuesday, June 7th. To register for the event please click here.

November 2, 2022: TakeStock Investor Series; Calgary, Alberta – The TakeStock Investor Forum will be taking place at The Calgary Petroleum Club in Calgary, Alberta. This semi-annual event brings over 100 investors from Calgary's financial district together in an intimate atmosphere to meet with exciting growth companies. For more information and registration, please click here.

November 9 – 10, 2022: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference – Sidoti & Company LLC: CEO Andy Duncan and CFO Charlie Glavin will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor Conference. For investor registration please click here.

December 6 – 8, 2022: Planet Microcap Showcase – The Planet MicroCap Showcase investor conferences bring together the most promising MicroCap companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance. To register for the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase, please click here.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

