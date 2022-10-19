Leviton Introduces New WavePort™ Technology for Continuous Disinfection

New proprietary and patent-pending technology provides controlled disinfection without sacrificing the quality of visible light

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of WavePort™ technology which allows continuous disinfection without sacrificing visible light quality. This proprietary technology is now available in Certolux MSU-DFX luminaires. Certolux is a lighting brand of Leviton.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

"WavePort is a game-changer for continuous disinfection lighting because it improves the quality of visible light, especially in healthcare applications," said Tim Stevens, director of product management at Leviton. "Existing technologies such as visible light disinfection compromises the white light by accentuating the purple spectrum during occupancy. However, in places like surgical suites, WavePort provides continuous disinfection without forfeiting the quality of visible light."

Pure white light is essential in healthcare settings such as operating rooms and other clinical applications to perform challenging duties and recognize visual health indicators. Older technologies can emit a purple hue which compromises the white light, hindering healthcare professionals from accurately performing their visual tasks involving color recognition.

Designed with simplicity in mind, fixtures with WavePort are easy to install, with no complicated controls or sensors, while giving you the freedom to use your preferred LEDs, drivers, and controls. This new technology is ideal for clinical healthcare and laboratory settings. Leviton will offer this proprietary technology in other luminaires coming in the next few months.

"With the introduction of WavePort, customers will no longer have to choose between continuous disinfection and pure white light," adds Stevens. "Fixtures like this provide stronger disinfection capabilities than other technologies on the market today while creating a more effective and cleaner environment for healthcare professionals and patients."

This is the most recent innovation in disinfection lighting products from Leviton. The new Certolux MSU-DFX luminaire featuring 365DisInFx™ UVA Technology helps to disinfect occupied operating rooms. This technology provides a controlled amount of UVA light to reduce the bacteria on surfaces within surgical suites. ­­­The use of this low-energy invisible light near the visible spectrum is suitable for 24-hour human exposure yet dramatically reduces bacteria.

To learn more about Leviton's WavePort technology and Leviton's other suite of lighting disinfection technologies, visit www.viscor.com/en/wellness-lighting-solutions/waveport

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

