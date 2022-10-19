Optimal Blue Announces Revolutionary CompassEdge Platform, Supporting the Next Generation of Hedging and Loan Trading

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, has launched the highly anticipated, first-of-its-kind CompassEdge hedging and trading platform

This marks the fruition of the company's strategy to unify the power and capabilities of its existing CompassPoint, Optimal Blue Secondary Services and Resitrader solutions within a single platform

CompassEdge builds upon the strengths of each preceding solution to offer world-class analytics, ease-of-use, and true best execution in one, user-friendly platform – an industry first

Built for every originator – regardless of range, size or type – CompassEdge brings together unmatched pipeline risk management tools and analytics with dynamic loan sale and MSR valuation functionality

Premier analytics are now accessible to any user in an organization – from the lock desk to the C-suite – creating a more transparent reporting experience without requiring in-depth system training

An intuitive interface and mobile functionality make it easy for any capital markets participant to access key data and tools – when and wherever they're needed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), announced the release of CompassEdge – a revolutionary hedging and loan trading platform that is the first of its kind in the capital markets sector. The result of Optimal Blue's multi-year effort to combine its industry-leading CompassPoint, Optimal Blue Secondary Services and Resitrader solutions, CompassEdge is uniquely designed to support the needs of every originator – regardless of range, size or type. CompassEdge merges and builds upon the strengths of each preceding solution to offer world-class analytics, ease-of-use and true best execution in one, unified platform.

"Today marks an unprecedented step forward for capital markets participants as we introduce our much-anticipated CompassEdge platform," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "Our existing hedging and loan trading solutions are already unrivaled in the industry, and with CompassEdge we've created a unified platform that's even greater than the sum of its parts. With a simple login, any credentialed member of an organization can access the comprehensive hedging and trading tools, data and analytics they need – from a single, user-friendly source."

In a first for the industry, CompassEdge integrates unmatched pipeline risk management tools and analytics with dynamic loan sale and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation functionality. Streamlined navigation enables users to efficiently complete a loan sale in just a few clicks. Additionally, CompassEdge promotes greater transparency across organizations by making premier analytics accessible to any capital markets participant – from the lock desk to the C-suite – without requiring in-depth system training. The platform's intuitive interface and mobile functionality also make it easy for any user to access key data and tools from any location.

"Whether you're a small originator with one secondary marketing manager, or a large originator with an extensive team, CompassEdge offers the scalability to support your goals," said Happ. "With Optimal Blue, clients get so much more than best-in-class technology and data. We extend unparalleled support and industry expertise to all of our clients, backed by our skilled secondary marketing and capital markets professionals, who represent decades of collected industry wisdom. And through enhanced visibility, CompassEdge amplifies the already outstanding support we're able to deliver to clients."

