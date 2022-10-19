Paradigm Expands It's Harassment Prevention Training with New Bystander Intervention Course

The training empowers people who witness sexual harassment and other forms of discrimination to take action

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm — the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion company — today announced a new bystander intervention course designed to help organizations create anti-harassment environments.

Paradigm's bystander intervention training empowers people who witness sexual harassment to take action

The training is part of Paradigm's Harassment Prevention package of online courses designed to foster workplaces where harassment is less likely to occur and empower people who witness or experience harassment to speak out if it does.

According to Paradigm's co-founder and CEO Joelle Emerson, "One of our core beliefs is that creating an anti-harassment culture requires equipping everyone in an organization to take action when they witness unwanted behavior. This approach has resonated so much with our customers that we wanted to create a new course dedicated to exploring the unique role bystanders play in preventing harassment."

The course is designed with inclusion at its core, and considers how key diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts like privilege can impact bystanders, as well as common barriers that stand in the way of intervening. The course also provides a four-part framework for taking action. The course brings learning to life with videos from Paradigm's inclusion experts, opportunities for learner reflection, case studies, and interactive knowledge checks.

Paradigm's Harassment Prevention package meets sexual harasssment training compliance requirements in all 50 U.S. States. The bystander intervention training also meets additional requirements in Chicago.

Paradigm's bystander intervention training is immediately available. Contact us for more information and a tailored demo.

Paradigm has worked with more than 1,000 companies around the world to create more diverse, just, equitable, and inclusive organizations. Paradigm offers a full suite of DEI solutions that enable organizations to develop, implement, measure, and track their DEI efforts.

