Alcor announces the new release of AccessFlow, a convergent Access Management and Identity Governance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the successful launch of a new release for AccessFlow IGA. It is an automated, self-service enterprise access management and identity governance product built on the ServiceNow® platform.

Helping organizations overcome the challenges of manual access control, siloed access provisioning, and ineffective compliance posture, AccessFlow provides an integrated, cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) framework to meet business goals. This includes Access Management (AM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Privileged Access Management (PAM) – all under one roof. This empowers organizations to unify access processes, policies, and procedures with improved visibility and thorough governance – eliminating the need of buying separate solutions that gives rise to a siloed approach.

As a Built on Now application, AccessFlow provides the performance, Security, and GUI of the ServiceNow® platform combined with the IGA capabilities - designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation. The platform-based approach allows AccessFlow to leverage the entire CMDB data and natively support access management – with already existing user data. With prebuilt high-value use cases and automated processes within the platform, organizations can take advantage of easy customizations, reduce costs, and gain high ROI.

The new release of AccessFlow includes:

Digital Identity Lifecycle Management

Seamless Third-Party Integrations

Governance and Compliance Readiness

Cloud-based with On-Prem Support if needed

Zero Trust Architecture

"The modern work style demands to collaborate effectively from any location using a desktop computer, laptop, mobile device, or other devices without compromising security. Therefore, as a first step, modernizing infrastructure requires a convergent access management solution that should meet access requirements as well as the Identity Governance and Administration in a unified platform and must act as a future-proof solution. Implementing such flexible, secure access for any user to any application, whether they are hosted locally or in the cloud, would undoubtedly drive down costs, reduce IT friction, streamline processes, and meet audit or regulatory requirements." says Jenifer Rubavathy, Product Manager at Alcor.

Neha Bhati, Product Marketing Manager at Alcor adds "The latest AccessFlow release comes with cutting edge features that empower customers with cloud-based IGA framework and superior user experience. It is stronger, simpler, and more secure, and caters to organizations of all shapes and sizes. It allows businesses to make the most of platform capabilities by building and automating the identity lifecycle on ServiceNow® – with quick and hassle-free integrations possible with applications used in-house. A trusted solution for modern businesses, AccessFlow helps organizations skyrocket their Access Management and Governance approach."

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency in cutting-edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Modern Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEyeTM, and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

