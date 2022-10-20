Alef Launches The Alef Flying Car, First and Only Drivable Flying Car with Vertical Takeoff and Landing Fitting Today's Road Infrastructure

Open for Pre-sale on October 19, 2022; Set for Production 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics , an advanced technology company creating alternative transportation solutions for surging traffic trends, today introduces the Alef "Model A", the only flying car with street driving and vertical take-off. The Alef Model A flying car fits within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking. The company plans to begin production and initiate first deliveries in Q4 of 2025.

The first Alef flying car is available for pre-sale to consumers on October 19, 2022 for $300K, with $150 regular queue or $1,500 priority queue deposit, on https://alef.aero .

The Alef "Model A" flying car has a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. It has a distributed electric propulsion system, no exposed propellers, extensive software flight stabilization and safety system, elevon stabilization system, and all wheel driving. Key safety components include triple to octuple redundancy of all key components, real-time thousand point diagnostics, pre-flight reject start diagnostics, obstacle detection and avoidance among others.

The Alef founding team of Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov and Jim Dukhovny has over 70 years of experience in engineering and technology development and has been working on the Alef flying car since 2015. It earned early support from distinguished investors and industry veterans, led by Tim Draper (who, among others, was one of the first venture capitalists to invest in Tesla), former head of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Ford Aerospace Dr. Anthony Tether, NBA star Luis Scola, Bugatti designer Hirash Razaghi and others.

Alef's CEO Jim Dukhovny says, "The Alef Model is a modern solution for both urban and rural transportation needs in the 21st century because it is the fastest and most convenient transport ever created from the point of origin to the final destination. By enabling consumers to choose driving or flying mode, the Alef flying car allows the optimal path depending on road conditions, weather and infrastructure."

Alef has been test driving and test flying the Alef full-size prototype since 2019.

With additional models in development, Alef is working towards the four-person sedan, Alef "Model Z" scheduled for introduction in 2035 priced at $35K. It will be capable of flying 300+ miles with a driving range of 220+ miles.

About Alef: Alef, based in Santa Clara, California, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef's goal is to enable faster, easier commutes and alleviate the burden of urban congestion through the use of proprietary technology that elevates the vehicle safely and quietly above everyday traffic.

