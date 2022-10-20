FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Consolidated net income was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $5.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Year to date income was $18.1 million as of September 30, 2022, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $1.81 per diluted share for the same period of 2021.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "We are pleased to have another very profitable quarter, primarily driven by our increasing net interest income and continued expense control. The rising interest rate environment contributed to the increased net interest margin as we saw interest income increase significantly compared to minimal increases in deposit costs. Expenses were decreased due to the resolution of outstanding litigation and our allowance for loan losses remained consistent due to stable asset quality. We anticipate the environment will be challenging over the next several quarters due to rising inflation, mid-cycle elections and the volatile economic environment. Our team is being proactive in preparing for these challenges."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased by $51.2 million , or 2.9%, when compared to June 30, 2022 and increased by $73.8 million , or 4.3%, when compared to December 31, 2021 . Significant changes during the third quarter included: Commercial growth of $26.4 million and $106.8 million , respectively Mortgage balances increased $20.8 million and $22.3 million , respectively Consumer loans decreased $2.9 and $4.9 million , respectively

Management elected to bring approximately $50 million of trust money market accounts back on-balance sheet during the third quarter





The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.22% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021



Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of 2022 were both $1.04, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.66 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.82 for the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income of $1.5 million, stable non-interest income and a decrease of non-interest expense of $2.7 million. Provision for credit losses increased $0.5 million in 2022 due to a credit to provision in the third quarter of 2021.

Compared to the linked quarter of 2022, net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $1.2 million. Provision for credit losses was a credit of $0.1 in the third quarter compared to $0.6 million of provision expense in the second quarter. The decrease in provision expense was due primarily to continued improvement in qualitative factors related to the continued payment performance of modified loans, offset slightly increasing qualitative factors related to the uncertain economic environment.

Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $18.1 million compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $3.8 million increase in net interest income as a result of a $1.7 million increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense of $2.2 million. Additionally, non-interest expense decreased significantly due to our payment of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses during the first quarter of 2021 and a $2.4 million FHLB prepayment penalty for the early repayment of debt recognized in 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.3 million in interest income from an overall increase in yield of 22 basis points on interest earning assets and an increase in average balances of $36.8 million. Interest income on loans increased $0.4 million due primarily to continued growth in our commercial loan portfolio, increased rates on new loans booked and adjustable-rate loans repricing related to the current rising rate environment. Investment income increased $0.7 million primarily due to an increase in average balances of $70.3 million and an increase of 44 basis points in yield related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction of $0.2 million in interest expense was driven primarily by the decline of $49.9 million of average balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances in 2021. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.66%, compared to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021.

Comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.2 million. This increase was driven by a $1.4 million increase in interest income due to an increase in average earning assets of $46.3 million and an increase in the yield on earning assets of 20 basis points. Interest income on loans increased $1.2 million related to an increase in average balances of $40.1 million, driven primarily by strong commercial loan growth. Interest expense increased slightly by $0.3 million while average deposit balances increased $25.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increased to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.52% for the second quarter of 2022.

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $3.8 million. Interest income increased by $1.7 million and interest expense decreased by $2.2 million. Interest income for the 2021 period included $3.2 million in fees related to PPP loan forgiveness. The yield on earning assets increased 14 basis points to 3.74% in 2022 compared to 3.60% in 2021 in correlation with the rising interest rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.4 million while the average balance of deposits increased $5.0 million and interest on long-term borrowings decreased $0.8 million related to the prepayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances in the third quarter of 2021. The decreased interest expense resulted in an overall decrease of 25 basis points on interest bearing liabilities. We anticipate increased margin pressure in the remaining quarter of 2022 due to increasing deposit pricing demands in our market areas. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 3.53% compared to 3.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the third quarter of 2022 increased by approximately $0.1 million when compared to the same period of 2021. Increased net gains on investments of $0.1 million, debit card income of $0.2 million and brokerage commissions and service charges of $0.1 million were offset by reductions on gains on the sale of mortgage loans of $0.1 million due to management's decision to book loans to the portfolio in light of the rising interest rate environment Trust department income also decreased $0.2 million as a result of the volatile market and the impact of the rising rate environment on the market value of the assets under management. Assets under management in the trust department were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including gains, increased by $0.3 million. Slight increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $0.1 million and gains on investments of $0.1 million were offset by reductions in trust and brokerage commissions of $0.1 million. Other miscellaneous income increased by $0.1 million due to an incentive received during the third quarter related to a negotiated check contract.

Non-interest income, including gains, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by approximately $0.7 million when compared to the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in net gains from the sale of residential mortgage loans of $1.0 million as refinance activity has slowed considerably and due to management's strategic decision to book new mortgage loans at higher rates to our in-house portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased by $2.7 million when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven largely by a decrease of $2.4 million of expense for prepayment penalties related to the repayment of $70.0 million in FHLB debt in 2021 and a reduction of legal expenses of $0.8 million related to a cash receipt related to reimbursement of litigation expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in salaries and employee benefits from increased incentives, part-time salaries and stock compensation expense, partially offset by decreases in 401K expense.

Comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022, operating expenses decreased by $0.3 million. Legal and professional fees decreased by $0.8 million attributable to the cash receipt reimbursement related to litigation expenses, while salaries and employee benefits increased by approximately $0.3 million primarily due to increased life and health claims during the third quarter, increases in full time salaries and stock compensation expenses, which were partially offset by reduced 401K expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expenses decreased by $5.0 million in 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to the one-time litigation settlement expense of $3.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021, and $2.4 million in prepayment penalties that were recognized in 2021. The decrease from these one-time expenses was partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of increased incentives of $1.3 million, stock compensation expense of $0.1 million and reduced deferred loan costs of $0.8 million, which are partially offset by reductions in life and health and pension related expenses.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, were 25.8% and 24.9%, respectively. The increased tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily related to state tax treatment of litigation settlement expenses in 2021. A new low-income housing tax credit investment in 2021 is expected to begin generating tax credits during the fourth quarter of 2022 and should provide increased tax credits beginning in 2023 and beyond for the term of the tax credit.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $1.8 billion, representing a $51.2 million increase since June 30, 2022 and a $73.8 million increase since December 31, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $9.1 million, the investment portfolio decreased by $7.0 million and gross loans increased by $44.3 million. Other assets including deferred taxes, premises and equipment and accrued interest receivable also increased collectively by $4.7 million.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2022 were $1.7 billion, representing a $52.0 million increase since June 30, 2022 and a $83.7 million increase since December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $26.8 million since June 30, 2022 and increased by $41.8 million since December 31, 2021. The increase in deposits during the third quarter was primarily attributable to management's decision to bring approximately $50.0 million in trust department money market accounts back on-balance sheet as well as an increase in municipal deposit balances, which was partially offset by a $53.3 million reduction in non-interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. This decrease resulted from local businesses utilizing cash balances for large asset purchases as well as re-allocations of funds into higher yielding investment alternatives. Short term borrowings increased $32.0 million since December 31, 2021, driven by $20.0 million in overnight borrowings and an increase in our overnight investments Treasury product of $12.0 million during the quarter. The increase in overnight borrowings at September 30, 2022 was primarily driven by the strong loan growth and a timing delay of the receipt of deposit funding from a sale of a large local business. These funds were received shortly after quarter end and subsequently repaid the $20.0 million in overnight borrowings in full.

Outstanding gross loans of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022 reflected growth of $124.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 and growth of $44.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Since December 31, 2021, commercial real estate loans increased by $63.7 million and acquisition and development loans decreased by $45.0 million due primarily to the payoff of one large credit early in the third quarter. Commercial and industrial loans increased by $88.0 million year-to-date, primarily in new floor plan business, new commercial clients and continued expansion of existing client relationships. Residential mortgage loans increased $22.4 million related to lower refinance activity due to the rising interest rate environment and management's strategic decision to book new mortgage loans at higher rates to our in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4.9 million due to amortization and payoffs of the existing portfolio offsetting new production.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was approximately $114.2 million. At September 30, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $41.1 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $95.5 million through September 30, 2022.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $30.0 million with most of this production being comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2022 consisted of $16.1 million. Production levels have slowed for residential mortgages when compared to the third quarter of 2021 because of the increasing interest rates for the first nine months of 2022.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 increased $41.8 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $27.2 million, primarily due to deposit relationships moving deposits off-balance sheet to higher yielding deposit products. Interest bearing demand deposits increased $75.9 million and traditional savings accounts increased $18.9 million. Money market balances increased $13.0 million driven primarily by management's decision to bring trust department money market accounts back on-balance sheet in the third quarter, offset by the outflow of municipal balances into a higher rate state funding facility. Time deposits decreased $38.9 million related to maturing balances moving to more liquid accounts in anticipation of rising deposit rates as well as municipal funds moving to higher yielding alternatives.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $19.83 per share at September 30, 2022 compared to $19.97 per share at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, there were 6,659,390 of basic outstanding shares and 6,669,785 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The decrease in the book value at September 30, 2022 was due to the decline in common equity driven by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") from June to September. AOCL increased due to declining fair market values of investment securities and declining market values of the investments underlying our pension plan.

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $15.5 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a credit of $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The credit to provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the continuation of payments of loans previously modified due to uncertainties related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs of $89,000 were recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million for 2021. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding was 1.22% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021.

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, was an annualized 0.06%, compared to net recoveries to average loans of 0.04% for 2021. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.00 % 0.09 % Commercial & Industrial (0.03 %) 0.29 % Residential Mortgage 0.05 % (0.03 %) Consumer (1.26 %) (0.45 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.06 %) 0.04 %

Non-accrual loans totaled $1.9 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2022 was primarily related to $0.6 million of principal pay-downs of residential mortgage and home equity loans and the movement of a $0.2 million in acquisition and development loans to other real estate owned.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021. There were no loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure at September 30, 2022, compared to $0.2 million in such loans at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.37% at June 31, 2022 and 0.31% as of December 31, 2022.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September

September

September

September







2022

2021

2022

2021 Results of Operations:

















Interest income

$ 16,185

$ 14,910

$ 45,063

$ 43,408

Interest expense

1,044

1,285

2,610

4,784

Net interest income

15,141

13,625

42,453

38,624

(Credit)/provision for loan losses

(108)

(597)

97

68

Other operating income

4,604

4,523

13,399

13,182

Net gains



96

82

161

1,112

Other operating expense

10,336

13,027

31,551

36,582

Income before taxes

$ 9,613

$ 5,800

$ 24,365

$ 16,268

Income tax expense

2,677

1,412

6,286

4,047

Net income



$ 6,936

$ 4,388

$ 18,079

$ 12,221





















Per share data:



















Basic net income per share

$ 1.04

$ 0.66

$ 2.72

$ 1.81

Diluted net income per share

$ 1.04

$ 0.66

$ 2.72

$ 1.81

Adjusted basic/diluted net income (1)

$ 1.04

$ 0.93

$ 2.72

$ 1.52

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45

Book value



$ 19.83

$ 20.22









Diluted book value

$ 19.80

$ 20.19









Tangible book value per share

$ 18.03

$ 18.55









Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 18.00

$ 18.53































Closing market value

$ 16.55

$ 18.60









Market Range:

















High



$ 19.27

$ 19.45









Low



$ 16.18

$ 16.26





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,659,390

6,617,941







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,669,785

6,625,014





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets



1.35 %

0.92 %







Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.35 %

1.26 %







Return on average shareholders' equity



17.66 %

12.45 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



17.66 %

16.72 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $709 and $704



3.53 %

3.21 %







Net interest margin GAAP



3.47 %

3.16 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 51.49 %

57.97 %





























(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income less (gains)/losses on investments and fixed assets.

September 30,

December 31















2022

2021







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets



$ 1,803,642

$ 1,729,838





73,804 Earning assets



$ 1,647,303

$ 1,504,300





143,003 Gross loans



$ 1,277,924

$ 1,153,687





124,237

Commercial Real Estate

$ 437,973

$ 374,291





63,682

Acquisition and Development

$ 83,107

$ 128,077





(44,970)

Commercial and Industrial

$ 269,004

$ 180,977





88,027

Residential Mortgage

$ 427,093

$ 404,685





22,408

Consumer



$ 60,747

$ 65,657





(4,910) Investment securities

$ 366,484

$ 343,030





23,454 Total deposits



$ 1,511,118

$ 1,469,374





41,744

Noninterest bearing

$ 474,444

$ 501,627





(27,183)

Interest bearing

$ 1,036,674

$ 967,747





68,927 Shareholders' equity

$ 132,044

$ 141,900





(9,856)











































Capital ratios:









































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.40 %

14.64 %









Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.36 %

12.50 %









Tier 1 Leverage

11.23 %

10.80 %









Total risk based capital

15.50 %

15.89 %





























Asset quality:







































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (89)

$ (67)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,943

$ 2,462









Loans 90 days past due and accruing

569

300































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 2,512

$ 2,762































Restructured loans

$ 3,354

$ 3,297









Other real estate owned

$ 4,733

$ 4,477





























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.22 %

1.38 %







Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.22 %

1.39 %







Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans

799.85 %

648.05 %







Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

214.51 %

220.40 %







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.20 %

0.24 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.14 %

0.16 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.15 %

0.21 %







Non-performing assets to total assets



0.40 %

0.42 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

















































Three Months Ended





September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 16,185 $ 14,731 $ 14,147

14,848 14,910 14,436 14,062

Interest expense 1,044 760 806

930 1,285 1,673 1,826

Net interest income 15,141 13,971 13,341

13,918 13,625 12,763 12,236

(Credit)/provision for loan losses (108) 624 (419)

(885) (597) 555 110

Other operating income 4,604 4,413 4,382

6,337 4,523 4,321 4,338

Net gains

96 13 52

83 82 442 588

Other operating expense 10,336 10,637 10,578

11,182 13,027 11,032 12,523

Income before taxes $ 9,613 $ 7,136 $ 7,616

$ 10,041 $ 5,800 $ 5,939 $ 4,529

Income tax expense 2,677 1,708 1,901

2,492 1,412 1,536 1,099

Net income

$ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430





















Per share data:



















Basic net income per share $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49

Diluted net income per share $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49

Adjusted basic/diluted net income (1) $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86

Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

$ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

Book value

$ 19.83 $ 19.97 $ 20.65

$ 21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46

Diluted book value $ 19.80 $ 19.93 $ 20.63

$ 21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45

Tangible book value per share $ 18.03 $ 18.17 $ 18.83

$ 19.61 $ 18.55 $ 18.07 $ 16.89

Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 18.00 $ 18.14 $ 18.82

$ 19.59 $ 18.53 $ 18.05 $ 16.88























Closing market value $ 16.55 $ 18.76 $ 22.53

$ 18.76 $ 18.60 $ 17.43 $ 17.62

Market Range:

















High

$ 19.27 $ 23.80 $ 24.50

$ 20.50 $ 19.45 $ 19.42 $ 20.05

Low

$ 16.18 $ 17.50 $ 18.81

$ 17.86 $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 15.30





















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,659,390 6,656,395 6,637,979

6,620,955 6,617,941 6,614,604 6,998,617 Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,669,785 6,666,790 6,649,604

6,628,028 6,625,014 6,621,677 7,001,997





















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets

1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 %

1.12 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 %

1.36 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.38 % Return on average shareholders' equity

17.66 % 16.25 % 16.49 %

14.92 % 12.45 % 12.21 % 10.58 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

17.66 % 16.25 % 16.49 %

17.82 % 16.72 % 15.98 % 18.36 % Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239

3.53 % 3.46 % 3.40 %

3.28 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.11 % Net interest margin GAAP

3.47 % 3.40 % 3.34 %

3.22 % 3.16 % 3.07 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 51.49 % 57.11 % 58.81 %

52.94 % 57.57 % 62.72 % 53.00 % (1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





2022 2022 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021 Financial Condition at period end:















Assets

$ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,325

$ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 $ 1,781,833 Earning assets

$ 1,647,303 $ 1,608,094 $ 1,572,737

$ 1,504,300 $ 1,466,664 $ 1,461,613 $ 1,481,045 Gross loans

$ 1,277,924 $ 1,233,613 $ 1,181,401

$ 1,153,687 $ 1,161,868 $ 1,145,343 $ 1,199,325

Commercial Real Estate $ 437,973 $ 421,942 $ 391,136

$ 374,291 $ 371,785 $ 361,941 $ 365,731

Acquisition and Development $ 83,107 $ 116,115 $ 133,031

$ 128,077 $ 132,256 $ 131,630 $ 123,625

Commercial and Industrial $ 269,004 $ 225,640 $ 194,914

$ 180,977 $ 195,758 $ 229,852 $ 299,178

Residential Mortgage $ 427,093 $ 406,293 $ 399,704

$ 404,685 $ 405,885 $ 364,408 $ 374,327

Consumer

$ 60,747 $ 63,623 $ 62,616

$ 65,657 $ 56,184 $ 57,512 $ 36,464 Investment securities $ 366,484 $ 373,455 $ 385,265

$ 343,030 $ 297,543 $ 307,696 $ 273,363 Total deposits

$ 1,511,118 $ 1,484,354 $ 1,507,555

$ 1,469,374 $ 1,444,494 $ 1,456,111 $ 1,468,263

Noninterest bearing $ 474,444 $ 527,761 $ 530,901

$ 501,627 $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311

Interest bearing $ 1,036,674 $ 956,593 $ 976,654

$ 967,747 $ 953,053 $ 958,375 $ 982,952 Shareholders' equity $ 132,044 $ 132,892 $ 137,038

$ 141,900 $ 133,787 $ 130,556 $ 129,189





















Capital ratios:









































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.40 % 14.31 % 14.55 %

14.64 % 14.26 % 14.55 % 14.99 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.36 % 12.27 % 12.45 %

12.50 % 12.15 % 12.37 % 12.76 %

Tier 1 Leverage 11.23 % 11.23 % 10.94 %

10.80 % 10.33 % 9.94 % 10.22 %

Total risk based capital 15.50 % 15.46 % 15.71 %

15.89 % 15.51 % 15.80 % 16.24 %





















Asset quality:







































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (89) $ (179) $ (244)

$ (67) $ 435 $ (41) $ (42) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

















Nonaccrual loans $ 1,943 $ 2,149 $ 2,332

$ 2,462 $ 7,441 $ 7,285 $ 7,891

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 569 325 37

300 189 $ 273 6













0 0 0



Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 2,512 $ 2,474 $ 2,369

$ 2,762 $ 7,630 $ 7,558 $ 7,897























Restructured loans $ 3,354 $ 3,226 $ 3,228

$ 3,297 $ 3,759 $ 3,825 $ 3,892

Other real estate owned $ 4,733 $ 4,517 $ 4,477

$ 4,477 $ 6,663 $ 6,756 $ 7,533





















Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.29 %

1.38 % 1.46 % 1.49 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.30 %

1.39 % 1.50 % 1.60 % 1.57 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 799.85 % 732.29 % 655.75 %

648.05 % 227.20 % 234.29 % 209.78 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 214.51 % 225.10 % 223.37 %

220.40 % 118.28 % 119.24 % 107.28 % Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 %

0.24 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.66 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 %

0.16 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.20 %

0.21 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.66 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 %

0.42 % 0.84 % 0.81 % 0.87 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition

















(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021















Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 28,888 $ 20,108 $ 71,211 $ 109,823 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,868

1,543

4,905

5,897 Cash and cash equivalents

30,756

21,651

76,116

115,720 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

128,039

132,867

143,609

286,771 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

238,445

240,588

241,656

56,259 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,027

1,026

1,026

1,029 Loans held for sale

—

—

140

67 Loans

1,277,924

1,233,613

1,181,401

1,153,687 Unearned fees

(210)

(104)

(107)

(292) Allowance for loan losses

(15,541)

(15,737)

(15,292)

(15,955) Net loans

1,262,173

1,217,772

1,166,002

1,137,440 Premises and equipment, net

35,022

35,305

34,001

34,697 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,895

11,947

12,000

12,052 Bank owned life insurance

46,041

45,739

45,442

45,150 Deferred tax assets

16,180

13,653

10,361

6,857 Other real estate owned, net

4,733

4,517

4,477

4,477 Operating lease asset

1,987

2,075

2,161

2,247 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

27,344

25,315

23,232

27,072 Total Assets $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,223 $ 1,729,838 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Liabilities:















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 474,444 $ 527,761 $ 530,901 $ 501,627 Interest bearing deposits

1,036,674

956,593

976,654

967,747 Total deposits

1,511,118

1,484,354

1,507,555

1,469,374 Short-term borrowings

89,726

69,914

58,902

57,699 Long-term borrowings

30,929

30,929

30,929

30,929 Operating lease liability

2,472

2,570

2,666

2,761 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

36,354

30,798

22,098

26,182 Dividends payable

999

998

995

993 Total Liabilities

1,671,598

1,619,563

1,623,145

1,587,938 Shareholders' Equity:















Common Stock

67

67

66

66 Surplus

24,238

24,105

23,712

23,661 Retained earnings

160,573

154,636

150,207

145,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(52,834)

(45,916)

(36,907)

(27,314) Total Shareholders' Equity

132,044

132,892

137,078

141,900 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,223 $ 1,729,838

Historical Income Statement

Three Months Ended

2022 2021



Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans $ 14,058 $ 12,861 $ 12,432 $ 13,456 $ 13,667 $ 13,097 $ 12,732 Interest on investment securities



























Taxable

1,587

1,540

1,406

1,048

880

994

990 Exempt from federal income tax

273

279

282

268

266

268

275 Total investment income

1,860

1,819

1,688

1,316

1,146

1,262

1,265 Other

267

51

27

76

97

77

65 Total interest income

16,185

14,731

14,147

14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062 Interest expense



























Interest on deposits

621

401

475

596

732

999

1,146 Interest on short-term borrowings

47

21

18

19

17

26

24 Interest on long-term borrowings

376

338

313

315

536

648

656 Total interest expense

1,044

760

806

930

1,285

1,673

1,826 Net interest income

15,141

13,971

13,341

13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236 (Credit)/provision for loan losses

(108)

624

(419)

(885)

(597)

555

110 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,249

13,347

13,760

14,803

14,222

12,208

12,126 Other operating income



























Net gains on investments, available for sale

—

—

3

—

—

154

— Net gains/ (losses) on investments, held to maturity

93

—

—

—

(54)

—

— Losses on equity investment

—

—

—

(35)

—

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

3

7

21

119

136

272

588 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

—

6

28

(1)

—

16

— Net gains

96

13

52

83

82

442

588 Other Income



























Service charges on deposit accounts

523

463

465

479

475

412

405 Other service charges

241

232

213

245

232

221

211 Trust department

2,005

2,044

2,189

2,209

2,166

2,034

2,241 Debit card income

1,053

983

886

1,021

900

913

810 Bank owned life insurance

302

297

292

299

298

293

286 Brokerage commissions

272

313

220

228

229

357

268 Insurance reimbursement

—

—

—

1,375

—

—

— Other

208

81

117

481

223

91

117 Total other income

4,604

4,413

4,382

6,337

4,523

4,321

4,338 Total other operating income

4,700

4,426

4,434

6,420

4,605

4,763

4,926 Other operating expenses



























Salaries and employee benefits

6,130

5,793

5,968

5,847

5,719

5,507

4,988 FDIC premiums

150

155

174

197

209

183

183 Equipment

1,037

1,029

1,044

1,061

1,032

954

851 Occupancy

734

711

727

673

684

693

725 Data processing

890

805

821

784

819

875

726 Marketing

152

151

106

127

129

133

146 Professional services

(211)

564

520

656

615

1,491

766 Contract labor

159

158

165

152

153

185

148 Telephone

112

139

114

131

123

268

215 Other real estate owned

128

152

95

(485)

150

(198)

(412) Investor relations

39

123

96

130

116

306

124 Settlement expense

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,300 FHLB prepayment penalty

—

—

—

—

2,368

—

— Contributions

121

42

21

1,115

55

27

23 Other

895

815

727

794

855

608

740 Total other operating expenses

10,336

10,637

10,578

11,182

13,027

11,032

12,523 Income before income tax expense

9,613

7,136

7,616

10,041

5,800

5,939

4,529 Provision for income tax expense

2,677

1,708

1,901

2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099 Net Income $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715 $ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 Basic net income per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,658

6,650

6,628

6,620

6,617

6,609

6,996 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,669

6,661

6,636

6,627

6,624

6,615

7,000 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures





































The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 results exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB penalty expense, insurance reimbursement and contributions for each period indicated below.







Three months ended



September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 (in thousands, except for per share amount)





























Net income - as reported $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 Adjustments:





























Settlement Expense

—

—

—



—

—

—

3,300 FHLB Penalty

—

—

—



—

2,368

—

— Insurance Reimbursement

—

—

—



(1,375)

—

—

— Foundation Contribution

—

—

—



1,000

—

—

— Income tax effect of adjustments

—

—

—



86

(578)

—

(735) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,260 $ 6,178 $ 4,403 $ 5,995































Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Adjustments:





























Settlement Expense

—

—

—



—

—

—

0.47 FHLB Penalty

—

—

—



—

0.35

—

— Insurance Reimbursement

—

—

—



(0.20)

—

—

— Foundation Contribution

—

—

—



0.15

—

—

— Income tax effect of adjustments

—

—

—



0.01

(0.08)

—

(0.10) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86





































































As of or for the three month period ended







(in thousands, except per share data)

September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Per Share Data





























Basic net income per share (1) - as reported $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86 Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86 Basic book value per share $ 19.83 $ 19.97 $ 20.65

$ $21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46 Diluted book value per share $ 19.80 $ 19.93 $ 20.63

$ $21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45































Significant Ratios:





























































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported

1.35 %

1.26 %

1.31 %



1.12 %

0.92 %

0.88 %

0.79 % Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance

reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

—

—

—



0.23 %

0.33 %

0.30 %

0.59 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)

1.35 %

1.26 %

1.31 %



1.35 %

1.25 %

1.18 %

1.38 %































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported

17.66 %

16.25 %

16.49 %



14.92 %

12.45 %

12.21 %

10.58 % Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance

reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

—

—

—



2.90 %

4.43 %

3.77 %

7.78 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)

17.66 %

16.25 %

16.49 %



17.82 %

16.72 %

15.98 %

18.36 %































Efficiency Ratio - non-GAAP





























Non-interest expense $ 10,336 $ 10,637 $ 10,578

$ 11,182 $ 13,027 $ 11,032 $ 12,523 Less: non-GAAP adjustments:





























Foundation Contribution















(1,000)











Settlement expense



























(3,300) FHLB Penalty



















(2,368)







Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 10,336 $ 10,637 $ 10,578

$ 10,182 $ 10,659 $ 11,032 $ 9,223































Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 19,841 $ 18,397 $ 17,775

$ 20,338 $ 18,230 $ 17,526 $ 17,162 Plus: non-GAAP adjustments:





























Tax-equivalent income

232

236

242



233

232

233

239 Less non-GAAP adjustment:





























Insurance reimbursement















(1,375)











Fixed asset (gains)/losses















1





(16)



Investment securities (gains)/losses

(93)

(6)

(31)



35

54

(154)

- Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted

19,980 $ 18,627 $ 17,986

$ 19,232 $ 18,516 $ 17,589 $ 17,401































Efficiency Ratio (1)

51.73 %

57.11 %

58.81 %



52.94 %

57.57 %

62.72 %

53.00 %































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.































Three Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,240,706

$ 14,073

4.50 % $ 1,162,374

$ 13,689

4.67 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



343,581



1,587

1.83 % 274,648



880

1.27 % Non taxable



26,471



489

7.33 % 25,073



476

7.54 % Total



370,052



2,076

2.23 %

299,721



1,356

1.79 % Federal funds sold



52,019



251

1.91 % 159,444



65

0.16 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,552



7

1.79 % 4,283



—

0.00 % Other interest earning assets



1,026



9

3.48 % 2,772



32

4.64 % Total earning assets



1,665,355



16,416

3.91 %

1,628,594



15,142

3.69 % Allowance for loan losses



(15,715)













(17,597)











Non-earning assets



170,092













157,806











Total Assets

$ 1,819,732











$ 1,768,803











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 305,608

$ 187

0.24 % $ 215,085

$ 113

0.21 % Interest-bearing money markets



305,185



210

0.27 % 332,889



79

0.09 % Savings deposits



253,576



35

0.05 % 230,925



17

0.03 % Time deposits



134,600



190

0.56 % 184,493



523

1.12 % Short-term borrowings



66,172



47

0.28 % 63,968



17

0.11 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



376

4.82 % 77,342



536

2.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,096,070



1,045

0.38 %

1,104,702



1,285

0.46 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



550,978













503,006











Other liabilities



37,499













27,143











Shareholders' Equity



135,186













133,952











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,819,733











$ 1,768,803











Net interest income and spread







$ 15,371

3.53 %



$ 13,857

3.23 % Net interest margin













3.66 %









3.38 %





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,203,650

$ 39,399

4.38 % $ 1,179,205

$ 39,562

4.49 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



352,446



4,533

1.72 % 267,899



2,864

1.43 % Non taxable



27,118



1,494

7.31 % 25,487



1,448

7.60 % Total



379,564



6,027

2.12 %

293,386



4,312

1.96 % Federal funds sold



47,173



308

0.87 % 156,504



128

0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,564



12

0.45 % 3,419



1

0.06 % Other interest earning assets



1,027



25

3.25 % 3,622



110

4.07 % Total earning assets



1,634,978



45,771

3.74 %

1,636,136



44,113

3.60 % Allowance for loan losses



(15,611)













(16,924)











Non-earning assets



166,594













154,464











Total Assets

$ 1,785,961











$ 1,773,676











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 296,069

$ 369

0.17 % $ 211,005

$ 460

0.29 % Interest-bearing money markets



294,481



347

0.16 % 340,322



367

0.14 % Savings deposits



249,596



70

0.04 % 218,605



63

0.04 % Time deposits



143,734



711

0.66 % 208,972



1,987

1.27 % Short-term borrowings



62,175



86

0.18 % 55,151



67

0.16 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



1,027

4.44 % 92,980



1,840

2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,076,984



2,610

0.32 %

1,127,035



4,784

0.57 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



540,082













488,870











Other liabilities



32,057













26,850











Shareholders' Equity



136,838













130,921











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,785,961











$ 1,773,676











Net interest income and spread







$ 43,161

3.42 %



$ 39,329

3.03 % Net interest margin













3.53 %









3.21 %

