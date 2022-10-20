New Data Confirms Early Detection and Intervention of Lymphedema Improves Quality of Life for Breast Cancer Patients Who Avoid Chronic Lymphedema

L-Dex Technology is More Effective than Tape Measure at Identifying the Optimal Time to Intervene to Stop Lymphedema Progression

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) is pleased to announce publication of results from the PREVENT trial showing that early detection and intervention of breast cancer-related lymphedema reduces the burden of chronic lymphedema on patients. The analysis also shows that L-Dex testing is more effective than tape measure at identifying the optimal time to intervene to stop lymphedema progression.

impedimed.com (PRNewswire)

L-Dex monitoring was shown to be more beneficial in detecting the optimal time to intervene than tape measure.

The manuscript, published in Lymphatic Research and Biology, titled "Prospective Surveillance with Compression for Subclinical Lymphedema: Symptoms, Skin, and Quality-of-Life Outcomes" reports the secondary aims of the PREVENT Trial and is available online here: https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/lrb.2022.0020.

"The PREVENT secondary aims provide further clarity for patients and clinicians regarding breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) screening and early intervention," added Dr. Chirag Shah, Director of Breast Radiation Oncology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cleveland Clinic, co-investigator of the PREVENT Trial, and scientific adviser to ImpediMed.

He continued, "Chronic BCRL takes a physical and emotional toll on breast cancer survivors leading to depression, reduced mobility, and infection risk. This study showed that by stopping progression with early intervention, patients can avoid the burden of life-long lymphedema. Furthermore, L-Dex monitoring was shown to be more beneficial in detecting the optimal time to intervene than tape measure, the current standard approach."

The primary aim of ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial was published in January 2022 and demonstrated that patients with early detection using L-Dex and at-home intervention with compression garments resulted in a 7.9% rate of chronic lymphedema compared to a 19.2% rate of chronic lymphedema using tape measure. The difference is statistically significant (p=0.016) as well as being clinically significant for patients and clinicians. This represents an absolute reduction of 11.3% and relative reduction of 59% in lymphedema progression at three years.

The primary aim paper also included a risk-adjusted analysis, which showed a significantly consistent benefit of L-Dex monitoring in a large group of patients with key risk factors for breast cancer-related lymphedema including body weight, stage of cancer, type of cancer surgery, lymph node dissection, chemotherapy, and radiation (odds ratios: 0.23-0.39). Today, L-Dex is the only non-invasive, reliable, validated tool to help clinicians identify subclinical lymphedema. Monitoring L-Dex scores allows clinicians across multiple specialties to provide individualized, proactive care that can help improve patient outcomes.

To learn more about the PREVENT Trial, visit www.impedimed.com/stopping-lymphedema-starts-with-prevent/.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, extensive research indicates that prevention is possible if lymphedema is caught early and ImpediMed's L-Dex technology, which is available on the SOZO® Digital Health Platform, has the most extensive evidence of efficacy for early detection.

For more information, visit www.preventlymphedema.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including the SOZO® Digital Health Platform for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

For more information, visit impedimed.com.

Media Contact: info@impedimed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImpediMed