Sourcepass Acquires Infinity, A Top Microsoft Dynamics Partner and Service Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass , an innovative digital IT Managed Services Provider, announced its acquisition of Infinity Computer Systems (Infinity). Infinity is a leading Microsoft partner that enhances the services of Microsoft Dynamics 365, a cloud-based business applications platform that allows companies to integrate their customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities and make their organization's processes more connected. With the acquisition, Sourcepass' small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients can now access this sophisticated tool, along with Sourcepass' unparalleled support and wide portfolio of other IT solutions.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business.

"We are always looking for ways to help our clients evolve their technology as their businesses grow," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "Many companies who have outgrown other applications move to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its more robust reporting and multi-user capabilities. However, smaller companies may not have the budget for the platform or may lack the technical expertise to transition to a new system. As an enhanced technology service provider, we help our clients enjoy the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics and make sure they are maximizing the value of the system while we take care of the back-end."

By choosing Sourcepass, SMBs can integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 with other business applications while working with a partner they already know and trust. Sourcepass provides organizations all of the technology they need through one vendor, taking away the worry of keeping licenses and subscriptions current. Holding certifications such as Microsoft Small Business Specialist, Microsoft Dynamics Customer Satisfaction, and Microsoft Dynamics GP Circle of Excellence, Sourcepass is uniquely qualified to accelerate their client's business growth through their digital journey.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses (SMB) access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. The Sourcepass culture promotes modernization, diversification, and productivity to deliver world-class IT results and drive growth. Their goal is to help SMBs successfully navigate the digital era and remain competitive against a shifting technology landscape by immediately connecting clients with modern, valuable IT solutions for a seamless IT approach. For more information about Sourcepass, please visit www.sourcepass.com .

