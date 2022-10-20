Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call

Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to access the call through either the webcast or conference call options. The webcast replay will be available after the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.26 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 226-751-2391

krista.wilson@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

yaniv.bitton@sunlife.com

