Together with Siemens Healthineers, Varian Showcases Technologies and Services Spanning the Full Cancer Care Continuum at ASTRO 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, is highlighting its portfolio of intelligent, end-to-end imaging and cancer care technologies and services during the 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting taking place from October 23-26 in San Antonio, Texas.

The combined company addresses the full cancer care continuum, and is working to create an oncology ecosystem to support care providers along the entire cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. The innovative products, technologies, and clinical research Varian will feature during this year's show reflect the company's evolution into a comprehensive cancer care company and commitment to helping care providers make more informed decisions at every point of the cancer care journey.

"As a Siemens Healthineers company, Varian's perspective of the patient journey and our vision for the future – including what we can achieve on behalf of patients – has expanded," said Chris Toth, Varian's CEO. "The advancements we are sharing at ASTRO demonstrate this expansive view and how we are bringing the power of our perspective to the fight against cancer, with a more comprehensive, integrated, streamlined, and smarter approach."

These key advancements include:

Connected Imaging: As a Siemens Healthineers company, Varian is enabling greater personalization of cancer care through multimodality imaging and connecting oncology teams with advanced imaging capabilities inside and outside the treatment vault. The company is positioned to develop a comprehensive portfolio of imaging technologies, from PET/CT, CT simulation, and MRI, to software optimized to support radiotherapy processes. In particular, Varian will be unveiling the newest innovations around imaging versatility and precision without compromise.



To validate improvements in clinical efficiency and provide useful guidance and insight from the user perspective, Varian has established the Intelligent Imaging Consortium. James Robar , PhD , FCCPM , Chief of Physics at Nova Scotia Health, who is serving as head of the Intelligent Imaging Consortium, stated, "We are excited about the possibilities new innovations inside the treatment room present. We look forward to further testing the clinical performance and are energized by some of the early data we are seeing on accuracy."

Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS): Cancer care is evolving at a rapid pace, and providers face numerous challenges, from technological complexity to a shortage of skilled personnel. In recent months, Varian has brought together many of its diverse service and partnership programs, and is introducing the new positioning of the AOS portfolio. Varian's AOS organization supports customers with technology and services that address their most pressing challenges as they strive to optimize their operations. AOS offers tailored engagements—large and small, time-limited and long-term—that harness the power of technology and combine it with professional support by world-class experts with diverse clinical and operational experience. These teams help each cancer center realize its unique goals for expanding, upgrading, or standardizing operations while implementing global best practices in cancer care.



For example, AC Health, an Ayala Company, has entered into a multi-year Advanced Oncology Solutions partnership to establish the first dedicated specialty cancer hospital in the Philippines . Through long-term clinical and operational guidance from AOS and Siemens Healthineers , the hospital will focus on delivering comprehensive cancer care with innovative medical technology, clinical care services, digital healthcare solutions, tech-enabled solutions, and more.

Clinical Research : Varian is committed to investing in evidence-based medicine to improve patient outcomes and has approximately 100 clinical research projects planned or underway across imaging, radiotherapy, and interventional therapy. These include both Varian-sponsored and investigator-initiated studies focused on daily online adaptive radiotherapy using the Ethos™ system as well as Varian-sponsored clinical trials evaluating Flash therapy (ultra-high dose-rate radiation therapy). Results from FAST-01 ( F e A sibility S tudy of Flash therapy for the T reatment of Symptomatic Bone Metastases), the first-in-human clinical trial of Flash therapy, has been designated by ASTRO as a top-scoring abstract and will be presented on Sunday, October 23 , in a Science Highlights session beginning at 9:30 a.m. Central Time in the Stars at Night Ballroom of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.





Improving Interoperability: To provide clinicians with greater flexibility and empower them to maximize the value of their systems, Varian is introducing 3cosystem, an expanded third party program committed to more seamless integration of teams, processes, and technologies within mixed product environments. This program aims to establish a new industry standard for dependability and collaboration, to address the unique needs of customers and their patients.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to find opportunities to drive innovation across the cancer care continuum and accelerate the path to survivorship for patients," Toth added.

For the sixth year in a row, Varian achieved the top ratings for Best Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance, and Best Service in Radiation Oncology in the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ report on industry leaders in diagnostic imaging equipment in the United States.

The company will provide one-on-one product demonstrations as well as host a hybrid Users Meeting event the day before the Annual Meeting officially begins. Varian is also this year's sponsor of the ARRO seminar, ASTRO's resident program, and will host the 2nd annual ARRO Quiz Bowl. In addition, Varian will have a presence at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) and Society of Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) concurrent meetings.

