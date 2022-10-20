Wolverine and Lucky Brand Come Together on a Limited-Edition Men's Work Boot Collaboration

ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two American heritage brands, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, and Lucky Brand, the free-spirited, Americana-inspired premium denim and lifestyle brand, have joined forces to launch a limited-edition men's boots collaboration. The new collection delivers four one-of-a-kind designs inspired by Lucky Brand's spirit of reinvention with iconic Wolverine silhouettes built for function and everyday wear.

"Our goal with this collection was to blend the distinctive qualities Wolverine and Lucky Brand each possess," says Tom Kennedy, Global Brand President at Wolverine. "Based on two of our popular styles, these boots were built for those who embrace their individuality and are ready for anything – a perfect mix for making a statement this fall."

The Lucky Brand x Wolverine collaboration features Lucky Brand's signature design details including the iconic "Lucky" clover logo and patches of premium denim, combined with the Wolverine emblem. The wedge-style collection is available in both plain toe and moc-toe options with four eye-catching colorways, including brown, marine blue, burnt olive and tan. The lightweight block with Goodyear welt construction provides all-day comfort, and fatigue-fighting sole reinforcements minimize stress on feet.

"Wolverine and Lucky Brand share a mutual dedication to the distinctive individuals who embrace ingenuity and authenticity," said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer, ABG, owner of Lucky Brand. "We are pleased to partner with Wolverine to bring Lucky's first venture into work footwear to life."

The Wolverine x Lucky men's boots are now available in select quantities on Wolverine.com and LuckyBrand.com, with pricing ranging from $125 - $135.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT LUCKY BRAND

WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY. Lucky Brand was founded in 1990 with a spirit of reinvention. Rooted in premium denim, Americana and self-expression, our brand is for the free-thinkers and the optimists who don't take life too seriously. Our denim and lifestyle wares portray personality through perfectly imperfect, often American heritage inspired details that bring levity to any look, or situation. Wear Lucky and make good fortune. Feel lucky, and you'll find it. Shop Lucky Brand in freestanding store locations across North America, select department stores and on luckybrand.com.

