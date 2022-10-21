211 LA Receives L.A. County's Gold Eagle Award

Agency honored for its outstanding pandemic response efforts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 211 LA was one of 13 county agencies recently named a recipient of the coveted Gold Eagle Award at the 35th Annual Productivity and Quality Awards (PQA) ceremony held Oct. 12 at the Music Center. Under the direction of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, 211 LA and its partners responded to the needs of more than 2 million residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The combined efforts of the organizations were acknowledged with the top award presented by the Productivity and Quality Commission, which recognizes innovative and best practices developed by county employees and their community agencies like 211 LA.

"We are incredibly grateful for this award, which underscores the critical and impactful role 211 LA plays in the lives of the county's most vulnerable residents," said 211 LA Executive Director Maribel Marin. "Our purpose is to link people to community services, so that people in LA can survive, thrive, and be empowered, no matter their situation or background, and especially during times of need. We are proud and humbled to have built 211 LA into a model for responsive social services support."

211 LA is the hub for community members and community organizations looking for all types of health, human, and social services in Los Angeles County. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the agency provides information and referrals to the services that best meet individual needs, through its 24 hours 2-1-1 call line, website, text, and chat.

The organization's services are funded through partnerships with the LA County Board of Supervisors, CEO, and Departments; with contracts with the State of California, LAHSA, SoCal Gas, Southern California Edison, AARP, and others; and with grants from foundations including the National Institute of Health (NIH).

About 211 LA

