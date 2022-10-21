LTCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Latch Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: LTCH).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Latch between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

