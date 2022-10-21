ProfNet Expert Alerts for October 21, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewswire)

EXPERT ALERTS

Reimagining Education

Remote Work

Learning Experience Design

MEDIA JOBS

Digital News Designer, The Wall Street Journal - NY – Dow Jones (NY)

Senior Journalist, OPIS – Dow Jones (REMOTE - USA )

Reimagining Education

Dr. Stacey Ludwig Johnson

Acting Senior Vice President of Western Governors University and Executive Dean of the School of Education

Western Governors University

"When it comes to changing trajectories and reimagining education, we have no shortage of options: new curricula, technologies, pedagogies, and programs abound. And when it comes to teaching, we believe that it has always been and always will be a noble and worthwhile profession. Great teachers have always been learning-centered, and they seek excellence in their work. In short, we have much to learn from the best of teachers. With the powerful duo of high standards and high support, education colleges everywhere can unlock an amazing amount of potential to help students fulfill their dreams of being educators that have a positive impact on the lives of others."

Areas of Expertise: Academic Services, Admissions, Communities of Care, Competency-Based Learning, Educational Technology, Faculty and Clinical Experience Models, Higher Education Operations, Instructional Design, Staff Development, Student Affairs, Student Progress and Retainment

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacey-ludwig-johnson-0bba1715

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Remote Work

Lorelei Harloe

Principal

LKH Communication, LLC

"With increasing remote working, going independent as a consultant or freelance pro offers greater work/life flexibility and professional freedom with its own unique challenges," said Lorelei Harloe.

Starting and maintaining an independent consulting or freelance practice -- self-employed professionals, gig economy

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorelei-kispert-harloe-9311a7/

Website: www.LKHCOMM.com

Media contact: Lorelei Harloe, LH@LKHCOMM.COM

Learning Experience Design

Dr. Kim Round

Associate Dean of Higher Education and Workforce for Western Governors University's School of Education

Western Governors University

"Even pre-pandemic, a holistic student supports approach was becoming an essential feature of student success initiatives, particularly as the focus on student completion took hold over the last decade. However, much of this work has been anchored in strategic outreach and advising reform. With what we've learned and lived through over the last two years in rethinking instruction and student support with learner experiences at the center, we are now challenged to embrace this perspective in a more fulsome and integrative way in the learning process itself. Put simply: now is the time for learning experience designers."

Areas of Expertise: Adult Online Learning, Educational Technology, Higher Education Leadership, Instructional Design, Learning Experience Design, Metaverse, Research Models, Web Development

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimround

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet