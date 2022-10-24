Enosi Therapeutics to Present at the ENA 2022 Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enosi Therapeutics, a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced that Enosi CEO and CSO, Dr. H. Michael Shepard, will be presenting the company's preclinical work in a presentation titled "High affinity ligand traps derived from the EGFR and HER3 are efficacious in murine models of cancer and autoimmune disease" at the ENA 2022 Symposium being held in Barcelona October 26-28, 2022. ENA is a joint program of the National Cancer Institute, the American Association of Cancer Research and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer.

ENA 2022 is a drug development and translational research meeting, focusing on presentations and discussions regarding preclinical and phase I studies, drawing some of the foremost experts in the field from around the world. The symposium enables in-depth scientific discussions on the latest drug developments and attracts academics, scientists, and pharmaceutical industry executives to discuss the latest innovations in drug research and development.

EN-2642 is an affinity matured EGFR-Fc: HER3:Fc ligand trap and binds 9 of the 11 growth factors which activate the HER family. These growth factors participate in the progression of many diseases, including solid cancers and rheumatoid arthritis, which are characterized by hyperproliferative cells, hypoxia, angiogenesis, and inflammation.

"This therapeutic strategy is unique because it does not depend upon antibodies binding the cell surface, resulting in total signaling blockade or antibody-mediated cellular toxicity, but rather on starving diseased cells which are dependent upon an excess of free growth factors. The problem with earlier "Pan-HER" approaches has been that in most cases the targeted receptors are not overexpressed and thus toxicity results to non-diseased tissues," said Dr. Shepard.

Enosi's poster will be presented on the opening day of the conference, "Molecular Targeted Agents 1" on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

About Enosi Therapeutics

Enosi Therapeutics is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by Professor Sir Marc Feldmann (Lasker Award, 2003 for TNF-Blockers) and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Therapeutics combines expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody's unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise. To learn more about Enosi Therapeutics visit www.enositherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we will not necessarily provide updates of our projections or other forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties

CONTACT:

Jeff Huitt

Chief Financial Officer

jeff.huitt@enositherapeutics.com

Enosi Therapeutics Corp.

590 Pearl Street, Suite 311

Eugene, OR 97401

303-718-3108

www.enositherapeutics.com

View original content:

SOURCE Enosi Therapeutics