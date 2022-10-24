Seal Rock Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at AASLD's The Liver Meeting® 2022

Presentations to highlight clinical and preclinical results of SRT-015, a second generation ASK1 Inhibitor in development for alcoholic hepatitis and other liver diseases

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced oral and poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 4-8, 2022, in Washington, DC.

SRT-015 is a second generation apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of alcoholic hepatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases.

"Our two presentations at The Liver Meeting reflect the promising data we have compiled while advancing SRT-015 through early clinical development. At the meeting, we will present the encouraging safety and pharmacokinetic profile of SRT-015 in a first-in-human clinical trial, and new mechanistic data demonstrating the anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory properties of SRT-015. The data show that SRT-015 is well-differentiated, overcoming limitations of the first generation of ASK1 inhibitors," said Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Seal Rock Therapeutics. "The clinical and preclinical data accumulated so far strongly support further advancement of SRT-015 into clinical development, including PK assessment in patients with hepatic impairment and a Phase 2 trial in alcoholic hepatitis."

Presentation details are as follows:

Seal Rock Oral Presentation

Title: Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Single- and Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of the ASK1 Inhibitor SRT-015 in Healthy Adults

Presenter: Daniel J. Burge, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Seal Rock Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 106

Location: Room 146

Date/Time: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 11:30 am EST

Seal Rock Poster Presentation

Title: Anti-Inflammatory Mechanisms of ASK1 Inhibitor SRT-015

Abstract Number: 2351

Presenter: Kathleen A. Elias, PhD, VP Research and Translational Medicine, Seal Rock Therapeutics

Location: Poster Hall

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5, 2002, 1 pm EST

About Seal Rock Therapeutics

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle focused on developing first-in or best-in-class treatments for severe diseases with limited or no available therapies. Seal Rock is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successful drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company's lead product candidate, SRT-015, is a liver-selective, first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com

