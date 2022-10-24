SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.
Returns
- Reported Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.75; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.89
- Net Income of $133.0 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $143.7 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 10.3% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.0%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.4%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.16%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.26%*
- PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.74, up 18% from the prior quarter's $2.32 and up 47% from $1.87 in the year ago quarter
- Book Value per Share of $65.03 decreased by $1.61 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.98 per share impact from the change in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss ("AOCI")
- Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $37.97, down $1.50 from the prior quarter, also due to the impact of AOCI
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $358 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased $47 million from prior quarter
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.53% and 3.55%, respectively, up 0.43% from prior quarter
- Noninterest Income of $77 million declined $11 million compared to the prior quarter due to mortgage banking and correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.67% of average assets for the third quarter of 2022*
- Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $1 million compared to the prior quarter
- Efficiency ratio improved to 53% from the prior quarter's 55%; adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) improved to 50% from the prior quarter's 54%
∗ Annualized percentages
Balance Sheet / Credit
- Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $2.4 billion (5% of assets) and ending loan to deposit ratio of 77% provide balance sheet flexibility
- Loans increased $901 million, or 13% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans
- Average deposits declined $384 million, or 4% annualized; average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat from the prior quarter; total deposit cost was 0.11%, up 5 basis points from prior quarter
- Period-end deposits declined $1.2 billion primarily due to the timing of ACH payments for the payroll business. In a quarter ending on a Friday, such as Q3 2022, balances temporarily contract as payments are made from the accounts of payroll companies to their clients' employees. The impact on the third quarter 2022 ending balances was a $457 million temporary decline in noninterest bearing deposits. The payroll deposit impact, along with the average balance decline above represents the majority of the $1 billion reduction in period end core deposits.
- Net recoveries of $1.3 million, or (0.02)% annualized
Subsequent Events
- The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022
Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
INCOME STATEMENT
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees (1)
$
312,856
$
272,000
$
233,617
$
238,310
$
246,065
$
818,473
$
752,209
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
purchased under agreements to resell
61,954
53,659
36,847
29,071
25,384
152,460
65,257
Total interest income
374,810
325,659
270,464
267,381
271,449
970,933
817,466
Interest expense
Deposits
10,137
5,776
4,628
5,121
7,267
20,541
28,061
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
to repurchase, and other borrowings
6,464
5,604
4,362
4,156
4,196
16,430
14,291
Total interest expense
16,601
11,380
8,990
9,277
11,463
36,971
42,352
Net interest income
358,209
314,279
261,474
258,104
259,986
933,962
775,114
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
23,876
19,286
(8,449)
(9,157)
(38,903)
34,713
(156,116)
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses
334,333
294,993
269,923
267,261
298,889
899,249
931,230
Noninterest income
77,178
88,292
86,090
91,894
87,010
251,560
262,315
Noninterest expense
Operating expense
226,754
225,779
218,324
217,392
214,672
670,857
652,080
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
13,679
5,390
10,276
6,645
17,618
29,345
60,598
Extinguishment of debt cost
—
—
—
—
—
—
11,706
Total noninterest expense
240,433
231,169
228,600
224,037
232,290
700,202
724,384
Income before provision for income taxes
171,078
152,116
127,413
135,118
153,609
450,607
469,161
Income taxes provision
38,035
32,941
27,084
28,272
30,821
98,060
100,464
Net income
$
133,043
$
119,175
$
100,329
$
106,846
$
122,788
$
352,547
$
368,697
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net income (GAAP)
$
133,043
$
119,175
$
100,329
$
106,846
$
122,788
$
352,547
$
368,697
Securities gains, net of tax
(24)
—
—
(2)
(51)
(24)
(79)
Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax
—
—
13,492
—
—
13,492
—
Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
10,638
4,223
8,092
5,255
14,083
22,953
47,485
Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
9,081
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
143,657
$
123,398
$
121,913
$
112,099
$
136,820
$
388,968
$
425,184
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.76
$
1.58
$
1.40
$
1.53
$
1.75
$
4.75
$
5.22
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.75
$
1.57
$
1.39
$
1.52
$
1.74
$
4.71
$
5.19
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.90
$
1.64
$
1.71
$
1.61
$
1.95
$
5.24
$
6.02
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
$
1.89
$
1.62
$
1.69
$
1.59
$
1.94
$
5.20
$
5.98
Dividends per common share
$
0.50
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
1.48
$
1.43
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
75,605,960
75,461,157
71,447,429
69,651,334
70,066,235
74,184,816
70,643,289
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
76,182,131
76,094,198
72,110,746
70,289,971
70,575,726
74,791,139
71,108,204
Effective tax rate
22.23 %
21.66 %
21.26 %
20.92 %
20.06 %
21.76 %
21.41 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.16
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
1.02
%
1.20
%
1.05
%
1.25
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
1.26
%
1.08
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
1.34
%
1.16
%
1.44
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
10.31
%
9.36
%
8.24
%
8.84
%
10.21
%
9.32
%
10.41
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
11.13
%
9.69
%
10.01
%
9.28
%
11.37
%
10.28
%
12.01
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
17.99
%
16.59
%
13.97
%
14.63
%
16.86
%
16.19
%
17.34
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
19.36
%
17.15
%
16.79
%
15.30
%
18.68
%
17.77
%
19.85
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
53.14
%
54.92
%
62.99
%
61.27
%
64.22
%
56.63
%
66.99
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
50.02
%
53.59
%
60.05
%
59.39
%
59.16
%
54.17
%
60.05
%
Dividend payout ratio (5)
28.44
%
31.03
%
33.71
%
32.02
%
27.94
%
30.82
%
27.39
%
Book value per common share
$
65.03
$
66.64
$
68.30
$
69.27
$
68.55
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
$
37.97
$
39.47
$
41.05
$
44.62
$
43.98
CAPITAL RATIOS
Equity-to-assets
10.9
%
10.9
%
11.2
%
11.4
%
11.7
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
6.7
%
6.8
%
7.0
%
7.7
%
7.8
%
Tier 1 leverage (6) *
8.3
%
8.0
%
8.5
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
Tier 1 common equity (6) *
11.0
%
11.1
%
11.4
%
11.8
%
11.9
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *
11.0
%
11.1
%
11.4
%
11.8
%
11.9
%
Total risk-based capital (6) *
12.9
%
13.0
%
13.3
%
13.6
%
13.8
%
*
The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.
Balance Sheet
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
BALANCE SHEET
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
394,794
$
561,516
$
588,372
$
476,653
$
597,321
Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
2,414,901
4,160,583
5,444,234
6,366,494
5,701,002
Cash and cash equivalents
2,809,695
4,722,099
6,032,606
6,843,147
6,298,323
Trading securities, at fair value
51,940
88,088
74,234
77,689
61,294
Investment securities:
Securities held to maturity
2,738,178
2,806,465
2,827,769
1,819,901
1,641,485
Securities available for sale, at fair value
5,369,610
5,666,008
5,924,206
5,193,478
4,631,554
Other investments
179,755
179,815
179,258
160,568
160,592
Total investment securities
8,287,543
8,652,288
8,931,233
7,173,947
6,433,631
Loans held for sale
34,477
73,880
130,376
191,723
242,813
Loans:
Purchased credit deteriorated
1,544,562
1,707,592
1,939,033
1,987,322
2,255,874
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
6,365,175
6,908,234
7,633,824
5,890,069
6,554,647
Non-acquired
20,926,566
19,319,440
16,983,570
16,050,775
14,978,428
Less allowance for credit losses
(324,398)
(319,708)
(300,396)
(301,807)
(314,144)
Loans, net
28,511,905
27,615,558
26,256,031
23,626,359
23,474,805
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
2,160
1,431
3,290
2,736
3,687
Premises and equipment, net
531,160
562,781
568,332
558,499
569,817
Bank owned life insurance
960,052
953,970
942,922
783,049
778,552
Mortgage servicing rights
90,459
87,463
83,339
65,620
60,922
Core deposit and other intangibles
125,390
132,694
140,364
128,067
136,584
Goodwill
1,922,525
1,922,525
1,924,024
1,581,085
1,581,085
Other assets
1,851,303
1,394,645
1,114,790
928,111
1,262,195
Total assets
$
45,178,609
$
46,207,422
$
46,201,541
$
41,960,032
$
40,903,708
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
13,660,244
$
14,337,018
$
14,052,332
$
11,498,840
$
11,333,881
Interest-bearing
24,005,777
24,538,833
24,723,498
23,555,989
22,226,677
Total deposits
37,666,021
38,875,851
38,775,830
35,054,829
33,560,558
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
557,802
669,999
770,409
781,239
859,736
Other borrowings
392,368
392,460
405,553
327,066
326,807
Reserve for unfunded commitments
52,991
32,543
30,368
30,510
28,289
Other liabilities
1,588,241
1,196,144
1,044,973
963,448
1,335,377
Total liabilities
40,257,423
41,166,997
41,027,133
37,157,092
36,110,767
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
189,191
189,103
189,403
173,331
174,795
Surplus
4,207,040
4,195,976
4,214,897
3,653,098
3,693,622
Retained earnings
1,241,413
1,146,230
1,064,064
997,657
925,044
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(716,458)
(490,884)
(293,956)
(21,146)
(520)
Total shareholders' equity
4,921,186
5,040,425
5,174,408
4,802,940
4,792,941
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
45,178,609
$
46,207,422
$
46,201,541
$
41,960,032
$
40,903,708
Common shares issued and outstanding
75,676,445
75,641,322
75,761,018
69,332,297
69,918,037
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Sep. 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
$
3,193,313
$
16,668
2.07 %
$
4,597,551
$
8,635
0.75 %
$
6,072,760
$
2,199
0.14 %
Investment securities
8,705,657
45,286
2.06 %
8,880,419
45,024
2.03 %
6,084,812
23,185
1.51 %
Loans held for sale
47,119
620
5.22 %
76,567
791
4.14 %
184,547
1,307
2.81 %
Total loans, excluding PPP
28,267,741
312,172
4.38 %
27,055,042
271,003
4.02 %
22,937,207
226,083
3.91 %
Total PPP loans
27,236
64
0.93 %
77,816
206
1.06 %
939,111
18,675
7.89 %
Total loans held for investment
28,294,977
312,236
4.38 %
27,132,858
271,209
4.01 %
23,876,318
244,758
4.07 %
Total interest-earning assets
40,241,066
374,810
3.70 %
40,687,395
325,659
3.21 %
36,218,437
271,449
2.97 %
Noninterest-earning assets
5,103,869
5,160,394
4,375,329
Total Assets
$
45,344,935
$
45,847,789
$
40,593,766
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and money market accounts
$
17,862,637
$
7,956
0.18 %
$
18,316,890
$
3,836
0.08 %
$
15,908,784
$
3,110
0.08 %
Savings deposits
3,621,493
488
0.05 %
3,548,192
143
0.02 %
3,126,055
241
0.03 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,627,280
1,693
0.26 %
2,776,478
1,797
0.26 %
3,256,488
3,916
0.48 %
Federal funds purchased
240,814
1,312
2.16 %
333,326
628
0.76 %
479,960
101
0.08 %
Repurchase agreements
376,985
194
0.20 %
403,008
153
0.15 %
380,850
158
0.16 %
Other borrowings
392,427
4,958
5.01 %
405,241
4,823
4.77 %
334,256
3,937
4.67 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
25,121,636
16,601
0.26 %
25,783,135
11,380
0.18 %
23,486,393
11,463
0.19 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")
15,101,739
14,955,329
12,333,922
Shareholders' equity
5,121,560
5,109,325
4,773,451
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
20,223,299
20,064,654
17,107,373
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
45,344,935
$
45,847,789
$
40,593,766
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)
$
358,209
3.53 %
$
314,279
3.10 %
$
259,986
2.85 %
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)
3.55 %
3.12 %
2.86 %
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
0.11 %
0.06 %
0.09 %
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
0.17 %
0.12 %
0.13 %
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
$
9,550
$
12,770
$
5,243
Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans
$
—
$
8
$
16,369
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
$
2,345
$
2,249
$
1,477
(1)
The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $79.5 million as of September 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Noninterest Income:
Fees on deposit accounts
$
31,188
$
33,658
$
28,902
$
30,293
$
26,130
$
93,748
$
75,348
Mortgage banking income
2,262
5,480
10,594
12,044
15,560
18,336
52,555
Trust and investment services income
9,603
9,831
9,718
9,520
9,150
29,152
27,461
Securities gains, net
30
—
—
2
64
30
100
Correspondent banking and capital market income
20,552
27,604
27,994
30,216
25,164
76,150
79,789
Bank owned life insurance income
6,082
6,246
5,260
4,932
5,132
17,588
13,478
Other
7,461
5,473
3,622
4,887
5,810
16,556
13,584
Total Noninterest Income
$
77,178
$
88,292
$
86,090
$
91,894
$
87,010
$
251,560
$
262,315
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
139,554
$
137,037
$
137,673
$
137,321
$
136,969
$
414,264
$
414,709
Occupancy expense
22,490
22,759
21,840
22,915
23,135
67,089
69,310
Information services expense
20,714
19,947
19,193
18,489
18,061
59,854
55,928
OREO and loan related expense (income)
532
(3)
(238)
(740)
1,527
291
2,769
Business development and staff related
5,090
4,916
4,276
4,577
4,424
14,282
12,100
Amortization of intangibles
7,837
8,847
8,494
8,517
8,543
25,178
26,675
Professional fees
3,495
4,331
3,749
2,639
2,415
11,575
7,990
Supplies and printing expense
2,621
2,400
2,189
2,179
2,310
7,210
7,480
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
6,300
5,332
4,812
4,965
4,245
16,444
13,017
Advertising and marketing
2,170
2,286
1,763
2,375
2,185
6,219
5,584
Other operating expenses
15,951
17,927
14,573
14,155
10,858
48,451
36,518
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
13,679
5,390
10,276
6,645
17,618
29,345
60,598
Extinguishment of debt cost
—
—
—
—
—
—
11,706
Total Noninterest Expense
$
240,433
$
231,169
$
228,600
$
224,037
$
232,290
$
700,202
$
724,384
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
LOAN PORTFOLIO
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Construction and land development * †
$
2,550,552
$
2,527,062
$
2,316,313
$
2,029,216
$
2,032,731
Investor commercial real estate*
8,641,316
8,393,630
8,158,457
7,432,503
7,131,192
Commercial owner occupied real estate
5,426,216
5,421,725
5,346,583
4,970,116
4,988,490
Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP
4,962,616
4,760,355
4,447,279
3,516,485
3,458,520
Consumer real estate *
5,977,120
5,505,531
4,988,736
4,806,958
4,733,567
Consumer/other
1,263,362
1,279,790
1,179,697
928,240
943,243
Total loans, excluding PPP
28,821,182
27,888,093
26,437,065
23,683,518
23,287,743
PPP loans
15,121
47,173
119,362
244,648
501,206
Total Loans
$
28,836,303
$
27,935,266
$
26,556,427
$
23,928,166
$
23,788,949
* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $881.3 million, $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, and $665.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
DEPOSITS
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
13,660,244
$
14,337,018
$
14,052,332
$
11,498,840
$
11,333,881
Interest-bearing checking
8,741,447
8,953,332
9,275,208
9,018,987
7,920,236
Savings
3,602,560
3,616,819
3,479,743
3,350,547
3,201,543
Money market
9,126,058
9,264,257
9,140,005
8,376,380
8,110,162
Time deposits
2,535,712
2,704,425
2,828,542
2,810,075
2,994,736
Total Deposits
$
37,666,021
$
38,875,851
$
38,775,830
$
35,054,829
$
33,560,558
Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)
$
35,130,309
$
36,171,426
$
35,947,288
$
32,244,754
$
30,565,822
Asset Quality
Ending Balance
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-acquired
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
$
34,374
$
20,716
$
19,582
$
18,700
$
23,800
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
2,358
1,371
22,818
4,612
1,729
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
114
93
464
590
365
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
36,846
22,180
42,864
23,902
25,894
Acquired
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
61,866
63,526
59,267
56,718
64,583
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
1,430
4,418
12,768
251
89
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
2,234
1,577
3,118
2,875
3,804
Total acquired nonperforming assets
65,530
69,521
75,153
59,844
68,476
Total nonperforming assets
$
102,376
$
91,701
$
118,017
$
83,746
$
94,370
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.13 %
1.26 %
1.32 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.14 %
1.27 %
1.35 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
324.30 %
355.11 %
262.50 %
375.94 %
348.27 %
Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,
1.31 %
1.26 %
1.25 %
1.40 %
1.47 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
(0.02) %
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.23 %
0.20 %
0.26 %
0.20 %
0.23 %
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.43 %
0.34 %
0.38 %
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2022:
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")
NonPCD ACL
PCD ACL
Total ACL
UFC
Ending balance 6/30/2022
$
257,428
$
62,280
$
319,708
$
32,543
Charge offs
(4,950)
—
(4,950)
—
Acquired charge offs
(292)
(1,884)
(2,176)
—
Recoveries
1,783
—
1,783
—
Acquired recoveries
2,597
4,008
6,605
—
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
14,353
(10,925)
3,428
20,448
Ending balance 9/30/2022
$
270,919
$
53,479
$
324,398
$
52,991
Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)
$
27,291,741
$
1,544,562
$
28,836,303
N/A
Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)
0.99 %
3.46 %
1.12 %
N/A
Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)
$
27,276,620
$
1,544,562
$
28,821,182
N/A
Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)
0.99 %
3.46 %
1.13 %
N/A
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *
$
9,896,528
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
0.54 %
* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 879329. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 25, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
133,043
$
119,175
$
100,329
$
106,846
$
122,788
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
23,876
19,286
(8,449)
(9,157)
(38,903)
Tax provision
38,035
32,941
27,084
28,272
30,821
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
13,679
5,390
10,276
6,645
17,618
Securities gains
(30)
—
—
(2)
(64)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
$
208,603
$
176,792
$
129,240
$
132,604
$
132,260
Average asset balance (GAAP)
$
45,344,935
$
45,847,789
$
42,946,332
$
41,359,708
$
40,593,766
PPNR ROAA
1.83
%
1.55
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
1.29
%
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
76,182
76,094
72,111
70,290
70,576
PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding
$
2.74
$
2.32
$
1.79
$
1.89
$
1.87
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
358,209
$
314,279
$
261,474
$
258,104
$
259,986
Less:
Total accretion on acquired loans
9,550
12,770
6,741
7,707
5,243
Total deferred fees on PPP loans
—
8
983
5,655
16,369
Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)
$
348,659
$
301,501
$
253,750
$
244,742
$
238,374
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
358,209
$
314,279
$
261,474
$
258,104
$
259,986
Total average interest-earning assets
40,241,066
40,687,395
38,527,023
37,031,640
36,218,437
NIM, non-tax equivalent
3.53
%
3.10
%
2.75
%
2.77
%
2.85
%
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)
2,345
2,249
1,885
1,734
1,477
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
360,554
$
316,528
$
263,359
$
259,838
$
261,463
NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
3.55
%
3.12
%
2.77
%
2.78
%
2.86
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net income (GAAP)
$
133,043
$
119,175
$
100,329
$
106,846
$
122,788
$
352,547
$
368,697
Securities gains, net of tax
(24)
—
—
(2)
(51)
(24)
(79)
PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
—
13,492
—
—
13,492
—
Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
10,638
4,223
8,092
5,255
14,083
22,953
47,485
Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
9,081
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
143,657
$
123,398
$
121,913
$
112,099
$
136,820
$
388,968
$
425,184
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
$
1.76
$
1.58
$
1.40
$
1.53
$
1.75
$
4.75
$
5.22
Effect to adjust for securities gains
(0.00)
—
—
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
—
0.19
—
—
0.18
—
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
0.14
0.06
0.12
0.08
0.20
0.31
0.67
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.13
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
$
1.90
$
1.64
$
1.71
$
1.61
$
1.95
$
5.24
$
6.02
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
1.75
$
1.57
$
1.39
$
1.52
$
1.74
$
4.71
$
5.19
Effect to adjust for securities gains
(0.00)
—
—
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
—
0.19
—
—
0.18
—
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
0.14
0.05
0.11
0.07
0.20
0.31
0.66
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.13
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
$
1.89
$
1.62
$
1.69
$
1.59
$
1.94
$
5.20
$
5.98
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.16
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
1.02
%
1.20
%
1.05
%
1.25
%
Effect to adjust for securities gains
(0.00)
%
—
%
—
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
%
—
%
0.13
%
—
%
—
%
0.04
%
—
%
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
0.10
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.03
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.26
%
1.08
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
1.34
%
1.16
%
1.44
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.31
%
9.36
%
8.24
%
8.84
%
10.21
%
9.32
%
10.41
%
Effect to adjust for securities gains
(0.00)
%
—
%
—
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
%
—
%
1.11
%
—
%
—
%
0.36
%
—
%
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
0.82
%
0.33
%
0.66
%
0.44
%
1.16
%
0.60
%
1.34
%
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.26
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
11.13
%
9.69
%
10.01
%
9.28
%
11.37
%
10.28
%
12.01
%
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.31
%
9.36
%
8.24
%
8.84
%
10.21
%
9.32
%
10.41
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
7.68
%
7.23
%
5.73
%
5.79
%
6.65
%
6.87
%
6.93
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
17.99
%
16.59
%
13.97
%
14.63
%
16.86
%
16.19
%
17.34
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.31
%
9.36
%
8.24
%
8.84
%
10.21
%
9.32
%
10.41
%
Effect to adjust for securities gains
(0.00)
%
—
%
—
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
—
%
—
%
1.11
%
—
%
—
%
0.36
%
—
%
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
0.82
%
0.33
%
0.66
%
0.43
%
1.17
%
0.60
%
1.34
%
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.26
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
8.23
%
7.46
%
6.78
%
6.03
%
7.30
%
7.49
%
7.84
%
Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)
19.36
%
17.15
%
16.79
%
15.30
%
18.68
%
17.77
%
19.85
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)
Efficiency ratio
53.14
%
54.92
%
62.99
%
61.27
%
64.22
%
56.63
%
66.99
%
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense
(3.12)
%
(1.33)
%
(2.94)
%
(1.89)
%
(5.06)
%
(2.46)
%
(6.94)
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
50.02
%
53.59
%
60.05
%
59.39
%
59.16
%
54.17
%
60.05
%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
65.03
$
66.64
$
68.30
$
69.27
$
68.55
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(27.06)
(27.17)
(27.25)
(24.65)
(24.57)
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
37.97
$
39.47
$
41.05
$
44.62
$
43.98
Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)
Equity-to-assets (GAAP)
10.89
%
10.91
%
11.20
%
11.45
%
11.72
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(4.23)
%
(4.15)
%
(4.15)
%
(3.76)
%
(3.87)
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6.66
%
6.76
%
7.05
%
7.69
%
7.85
%
Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.
Footnotes to tables:
- Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $9.6 million, $12.8 million, $6.7 million, $7.7 million, and $5.2 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
- Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $13.7 million, $5.4 million, $10.3 million, $6.6 million, and $17.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $30,000, $2,000, and $64,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.8 million, $8.8 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, and $8.5 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
- The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
- September 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
- Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in the number and pace of higher interest rates, deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contracting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to further interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
View original content to download multimedia:
